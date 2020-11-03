Apple TV is Coming to Xbox Consoles on November 10 | BGR India

The price and release date of the Next Generation Xbox game console has been announced. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Series will be launched on November 10. It will be made available for sale in India with a price tag of Rs 49,990. Now the company has made another big announcement about Apple TV coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles on November 10. Not only the company is giving access to thousands of shows and movies, but also giving personalized entertainment recommendations. Also Read - You can play Xbox xCloud games on your TV soon, thanks to a streaming dongle from Microsoft

The company announced, “We’re excited to share that the Apple TV app is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10.” Also Read - Sony PS5 prices revealed for India, Xbox Series S still cheaper

“The Apple TV app gives you access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.” Also Read - Apple launches new HomePod mini smart speaker, India price Rs 9,900

The Apple TV is also making its debut on PS5 on November 12. Microsoft’s next-gen consoles will also support Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and many other channels.

The lower price model Xbox Series S has also been announced by Microsoft. It will be available for sale in India for Rs 34,990. Both consoles will be launched in India on 10 November. Their global pre-order will start from 22 September. The price of the Xbox Series X and Series S has been announced in India from the Xbox India page. They will be sold from Amazon India website. The consoles will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos which works on Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu.

Microsoft Xbox X Specifications

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will have support from 60fps to 120fps at 4K resolution. The same disc will come with 4K UHD Blue-ray. Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.8GHz (3.6GHz with SMT) will be given as CPU in the console. Apart from this, 16GB RAM and 1TB internal storage will be provided. At the same external storage level, 1TB of extra support will be provided. If you talk about dimensions, the size of Xbox Series X will be 151 x 151 x 301 mm. The same weight will be 4.45Kg.

Microsoft’s both consoles will support existing Xbox One Accessories including media remotes.