Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's how to get get it

The upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service will also be available on the Amazon Fire TV devices, starting November 1.

  • Published: October 25, 2019 9:37 AM IST
Apple and Amazon maybe competing in the online streaming space, but that isn’t stopping the latest move. Starting this Thursday, Amazon Fire TV users in over 60 countries can download and enjoy the Apple TV app. Users can essentially watch movies, TV shows and channels they purchase from Apple on their Fire TV device. The announcement comes ahead of the Apple TV+ video streaming service going live on November 1

The Apple TV app will be available for Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick 4K. Starting today, users in India, US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain can download the app. The app will also be coming to a bunch of other Fire TV devices like the Fire TV Basic Edition, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and more. It will however not be compatible with the Fire TV (1st and 2nd Gen) and Fire TV Stick (1st Gen).

Additionally, the Apple TV+ streaming service too will be available via the Apple TV app starting November 1. Apple’s much-awaited streaming service is set to bring a host of original shows, movies, and documentaries. Some of these include The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, and The Elephant Queen.

The Apple TV+ service will be available in India for Rs 99 per month. There will be a free seven-day trial period for those who want to first try out before subscribing. One subscription can be used by up to six people in a Family Sharing group. Apple also announced that anyone who purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch or Apple TV after September 10 is eligible for a free one-year subscription.

Users can simply search for “Apple TV” by clicking the search icon in the Fire TV top navigation. Alternatively, if you have an Alexa-enabled voice remote, you can simply ask the device to “find the Apple TV app”. Alexa will then download and install the app on your Fire TV device.

