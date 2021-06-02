Apple TV app now on Android TV smart TVs: How to download and setup

After a long wait, Apple has finally brought the Apple TV app to the Android TV platform. That means all those iPhone and iPad users unable to fully exploit the annual free subscription now have it for a month to access its content easily on more TVs. Those having Dolby Vision-supported TVs will be in for a treat as Apple TV+ has a sizeable collection to exploit the content. Here are all details. Also Read - iPhone 13 series battery capacity leaked, to be bigger than the iPhone 12 lineup

The news of Apple TV coming to Google’s Android TV platform broke out yesterday and it is now showing up on all supported Android TV devices. Yes, there’s a minimum system requirement for the app to work – your smart TV needs to run at least Android TV 8 Oreo and higher. Hence, you need to check your TV’s settings for the version information. Also Read - Apple to launch some iPad models with OLED display in 2022

Apple TV app now available on Google Play

The Apple TV app has long been available on Samsung’s TizenOS platform for smart TVs and on a few Sony TVs. Additionally, the app was available from the beginning on an Apple TV streaming box as well as all iPhones and iPads. There were workarounds of streaming Apple TV content to regular Android TVs via PCs but it required a lot of setup. Also Read - iPhone 13 OLED display made by Samsung, LG hit production lines for possible September launch

At the moment, all subscribers need to do is to download the Apple TV app from the Google Play Store on their smart TVs and set it up via their iPhones. We downloaded it on our Redmi TV X55 and here’s how you can do it.

How to setup Apple TV app

-Head over to the Google Play Store and search for Apple TV.

– Once found, hit “Install” and wait for the process to complete.

– By default, Apple TV opens without requiring a login process. However, you need to log in to watch anything.

– Slide over the tabs to the Settings page and click on account.

– While there are the usual ways of logging in via password, iPhone users can opt for the QR code method. Simply scan the code via the QR code app and authenticate the login via TouchID or FaceID.

– The app also offers several options to limit streaming to Standard Definition instead of 4K.

Do note that you need to be subscribed to Apple TV+ in order to start watching shows. At the moment, most Apple customers can enjoy the free annual subscription to the service until July 3. This includes access to all the Apple TV+ original shows and movies such as The Morning show, Greyhound, For All Mankind, Cherry, and more. There are movies available as rentals from LionsGate Play, ErosNow select and TasteMade.