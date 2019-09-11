comscore Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know
Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Though Apple TV+ was revealed before, it now has a launch date and a pricing.

  Published: September 11, 2019 10:17 AM IST
Last night Apple introduced the new iPhones and a new iPad at its annual launch event. But that was not all that was launched. It even launched the Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade worldwide. Though Apple TV+ was revealed before, it now has a launch date and a pricing. These pricing are out for India as well. Apple TV+ will be the newest entrant in the video entertainment, which recently saw a lot of new entrants. These services will be joining hotly contested markets worldwide, especially in the video entertainment industry.

Apple TV+: Details and India pricing

Apple TV+ will be accessible from all Apple devices, as well as the Amazon Fire TVs over which it has partnered with Amazon. Besides these there are some other Samsung and Sony televisions  that will have access to it as well. It’s original content that includes The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell became one of the highest watched trailers ever. It also premiered the trailer of See, a series that stars Jason Mamoa.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices in India, sale date revealed

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max prices in India, sale date revealed

Apple TV+ is priced at Rs 99 per month in India which makes it the cheapest media-services provider in India. This beats out Amazon’s Prime Video which was the most affordable up until now with a monthly plan of Rs 129. But this needs to be kept in mind that Amazon Prime Video and Netflix offer a lot of Indian content that Indian consumers prefer. It is yet to be seen what Indian content this new service has to offer.

Apple Arcade: Details and India pricing

The other service that the company announced yesterday is the video game service called Apple Arcade. This will be available as a separate tab in the App Store. The Cupertino based company  is working with a lot of the top tier game developers like Konami, Capcom and Annapurna Interactive for exclusive content for Arcade. Besides these companies there will be other top tier game developers that it is working with.

iOS 13 Public Beta First Look

Apple Arcade will also be priced at Rs 99 a month in India, and users will be able to share the subscriptions to those in their family network. Now, with some price cuts in the prices of the older generation iPhones, it remains to be seen how the services affect the Indian market.

  Published Date: September 11, 2019 10:17 AM IST

