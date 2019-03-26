Apple TV Plus: The original video subscription service along with a new Apple TV app to launch soon

The highlight of the Apple Special event on March 25 has to be its “Apple TV+” video streaming service. According to the announcement, the company claims that Apple TV+ is an “Original Video Subscription Service” that will provide users with “Exclusive Original Shows, Movies and Documentaries”. Apple also stated that this service is more than a video streaming service and it will be “a new home” for the “most creative storytellers” from across the world. During the announcement, a number of Hollywood stars, directors, and talk show hosts including, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa, and more took to the stage to talk about their shows.

All the original content along with content from streaming services will be available in an ad-free, on-demand, offline as well as online manner. In addition to the original content, the company is also offering all the content from different TV channels as part of its Apple TV Channels service that will be part of the overall Apple TV+ service. Eddy Cue, the Senior Vice President for Internet Software and Services at Apple issued a statement adding, “We’re honored that the absolute best lineup of storytellers in the world — both in front of and behind the camera — are coming to Apple TV+.”

Cue went on saying, “We’re thrilled to give viewers a sneak peek of Apple TV+ and cannot wait for them to tune in starting this fall. Apple TV+ will be home to some of the highest quality original storytelling that TV and movie lovers have seen yet.”

Major TV services and streaming companies on Apple TV Channels

As previously rumored, Apple TV Channels will include TV shows from HBO, SHOWTIME, Starz, CBS All Access, Smithsonian Channel, EPIX, Tastemade, Noggin, and MTV Hits. The service will also include content from more than 150 streaming apps including Amazon Prime, Hulu, and paid TV services including Charter, Spectrum, Canal+, DIRECTV NOW, and PlayStation Vue. Other TV services including Suddenlink will come later this year. The entire experience will be seamless as users will not require any additional apps, accounts or even passwords to get access to content from all these TV channels. Everything will be directly available on the new Apple TV app.

Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels availability, pricing, and more details

Apple TV Channels will be available starting May 2019 along with the new Apple TV app while Apple TV+ will come later this year. One thing to note here is that Apple has not revealed the pricing of the services at the event. The new Apple TV app will start rolling out to iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV devices this fall in more than 100 countries with a new software update. In addition to this, similar to other subscription services including Apple News+, and Apple Arcade, Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels subscribers can also use Family Sharing to share all the content with their family members.

Apple TV app moving beyond Apple devices

One important thing that we noticed that Apple is pushing its new and upcoming Apple TV app to devices outside the Apple ecosystem. As part of the announcement, the new app will come to Smart TVs from Samsung this spring and TVs from LG, Sony, and VIZIO later this year. The company will also launch the app on Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Apple also revealed that users can also stream content from their iPhones and iPads directly on Smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, and VIZIO, starting later this year. Though, these Smart TVs need to have support for AirPlay 2 on the hardware level.