comscore Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today at Rs 99 per month
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details
News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV Plus is now available in India. It offers popular movies, shows and original TV programs to users at Rs 99 per month. Here's everything you need to know about Apple's video streaming service.

  • Published: November 1, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Apple TV Plus

Image credit: Apple

The Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today at Rs 99 per month. The company first unveiled its streaming service in March this year. The brand revealed the launch date and the pricing details of the Apple TV+ in the month of September. The brand will today release its new service in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ is the newest entrant in the video entertainment, and will compete against popular video streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Apple is currently offering a free seven-day trial period for those who want to first try out before subscribing. One subscription can be used by up to six people in a Family Sharing group. Apple also announced that anyone who purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch or Apple TV after September 10 is eligible for a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription.

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Also Read

Apple TV+, Apple Arcade prices in India out: What you need to know

Users can watch Apple TV+ originals both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, on the Apple TV app. This app is also available on select Samsung smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV, but not for Android smartphones. It will come to LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future, the company said.

Apple TV+ vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Price in India

As mentioned above, Apple TV+ will costs just Rs 99 per month. Comparatively, Netflix’s basic plan starts from Rs 199 per month, which is a mobile-only plan. Further, Amazon’s Prime Video subscription comes with a starting price of Rs 129 per month in India.

Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's how to get get it

Also Read

Apple TV app comes to Amazon Fire TV Stick: Here's how to get get it

Apple TV+: Original shows

A few months back, the Cupertino giant asserted that Apple TV+ is an “Original Video Subscription Service.” Apple’s streaming service will offer users with “Exclusive Original Shows, Movies and Documentaries.” The company also stated that this service is more than a video streaming service, and it will be “a new home” for the “most creative storytellers” from across the world.

Apple’s much-awaited streaming service is set to bring a host of original shows, movies, and documentaries. Some of these include The Morning ShowDickinsonSeeFor All Mankind, Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, and more will be available starting today. The company says that it will add more Apple TV+ originals to its Apple TV app each month, including Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker, and Hala.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 1, 2019 12:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
News
Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
PUBG has lost 82 percent of its players from when it peaked

Gaming

PUBG has lost 82 percent of its players from when it peaked

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Deals

Vivo Z1 Pro price in India cut by up to Rs 2,000

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Deals

Realme 5 gets a price drop in India, now starts from Rs 8,999: Check full details

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details
Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

News

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint
Apple iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background applications

News

Apple iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background applications
Detel Di-Pod truly wireless earbud launched at Rs 2,199

News

Detel Di-Pod truly wireless earbud launched at Rs 2,199
App Store bug removes over 20 million app ratings globally

News

App Store bug removes over 20 million app ratings globally

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X स्मार्टफोन को मिलने वाली लेटेस्ट सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट रोकी गई, यह है कारण

Realme 5 की कीमतों में हुई कटौती, अब 8,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Huawei MatePad Pro टैबलेट punch-hole डिस्प्ले और Stylus के साथ होगा लॉन्च

BSNL अब हर 5 मिनट से ऊपर की कॉलिंग पर देगा 6 पैसे का कैशबैक

Vivo U10 स्मार्टफोन अब Amazon पर ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

News

Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
News
Google Pay stamp collection scheme extended till November 11
Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details

News

Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today: Check price and other details
Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint

News

Global smartphone market hits 380 million units: Counterpoint
Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India

News

Vivo U10 now available via open sale in India
Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update

News

Realme X will get dark mode with RMX1901EX_11.A.09 update