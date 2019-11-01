The Apple TV+ will be available in India starting today at Rs 99 per month. The company first unveiled its streaming service in March this year. The brand revealed the launch date and the pricing details of the Apple TV+ in the month of September. The brand will today release its new service in over 100 countries and regions. Apple TV+ is the newest entrant in the video entertainment, and will compete against popular video streaming apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Apple is currently offering a free seven-day trial period for those who want to first try out before subscribing. One subscription can be used by up to six people in a Family Sharing group. Apple also announced that anyone who purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch or Apple TV after September 10 is eligible for a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription.

Users can watch Apple TV+ originals both online and offline, ad-free and on-demand, on the Apple TV app. This app is also available on select Samsung smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV, but not for Android smartphones. It will come to LG, Roku, Sony and VIZIO platforms in the future, the company said.

Apple TV+ vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Price in India

As mentioned above, Apple TV+ will costs just Rs 99 per month. Comparatively, Netflix’s basic plan starts from Rs 199 per month, which is a mobile-only plan. Further, Amazon’s Prime Video subscription comes with a starting price of Rs 129 per month in India.

Apple TV+: Original shows

A few months back, the Cupertino giant asserted that Apple TV+ is an “Original Video Subscription Service.” Apple’s streaming service will offer users with “Exclusive Original Shows, Movies and Documentaries.” The company also stated that this service is more than a video streaming service, and it will be “a new home” for the “most creative storytellers” from across the world.

Apple’s much-awaited streaming service is set to bring a host of original shows, movies, and documentaries. Some of these include The Morning Show, Dickinson, See, For All Mankind, Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, and more will be available starting today. The company says that it will add more Apple TV+ originals to its Apple TV app each month, including Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker, and Hala.