Apple has officially announced that it will release the much-awaited docuseries called ‘Gutsy’ on September 9. This original series’ cast includes Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in the lead. Based on the book, “The Book of Gutsy Women”, the series is about the mother-daughter hitting the road and going on adventures with the world’s bravest and boldest women who inspire the viewers to be gutsy. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Sennheiser to introduce spatial audio on the platform

Gutsy to arrive on Apple TV+ on September 9

The guest women on the show include women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes. Apple TV+ has also released the trailer of this eight-episode series. Also Read - Microsoft working on a low-cost streaming device to compete with Apple TV

The guest stars on the show includes Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and more. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

Official Trailer – Gutsy Join @HillaryClinton and @ChelseaClinton on an unforgettable journey to find out what it truly means to be gutsy. Featuring everyone from @KimKardashian and @theestallion to community leaders and everyday heroines. Premiering September 9 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/VSWS0dE4Iu — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) August 23, 2022

As per the Apple TV+ press release, “Gutsy shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”

The series is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC. “Gutsy” is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.