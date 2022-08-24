comscore Apple TV+ to release 'Gutsy' docuseries with Hillary Clinton on September 9
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Tv Releases Trailer Of Docuseries Gutsy With Chelsea And Hilary Clinton
News

Apple TV+ releases trailer of docuseries 'Gutsy' with Chelsea and Hilary Clinton

News

The guest stars of Gutsy includes Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, and more.

Untitled design - 2022-08-24T163803.645

Image: Apple TV+

Apple has officially announced that it will release the much-awaited docuseries called ‘Gutsy’ on September 9. This original series’ cast includes Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in the lead. Based on the book, “The Book of Gutsy Women”, the series is about the mother-daughter hitting the road and going on adventures with the world’s bravest and boldest women who inspire the viewers to be gutsy. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Sennheiser to introduce spatial audio on the platform

Gutsy to arrive on Apple TV+ on September 9

The guest women on the show include women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes. Apple TV+ has also released the trailer of this eight-episode series. Also Read - Microsoft working on a low-cost streaming device to compete with Apple TV

The guest stars on the show includes Glennon Doyle, Dr. Jane Goodall, Mariska Hargitay, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Amber Ruffin, Amy Schumer, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints) and more. Also Read - Top May 2022 movie releases: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, Morbius, The Kashmir Files and more

As per the Apple TV+ press release, “Gutsy shows Hillary and Chelsea as you’ve never seen them before, revealing their special mother-daughter bond and the unique, multi-generational way they approach the important and timely issues highlighted in each episode.”

gutsy, apple tv, apple tv plus

The series is produced for Apple by HiddenLight Productions in association with Left/Right LLC.  “Gutsy” is executive produced by Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai, who also serves as showrunner. The series is directed by Chai, MJ Delaney, Amber Fares, Sally Freeman, Yu Gu, Joie Jacoby, Arlene Nelson and Cynthia Wade. Producers are Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone, with consulting producers Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2022 5:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12T Pro spotted on Google Play Console: Check details
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12T Pro spotted on Google Play Console: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A04 debuts quietly: Check specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04 debuts quietly: Check specs

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: In pics

Photo Gallery

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: In pics

BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details

Gaming

BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details

Vivo Y35 with Snapdragon 680 to launch under Rs 20,000

Mobiles

Vivo Y35 with Snapdragon 680 to launch under Rs 20,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple TV+ releases trailer of docuseries Gutsy: Check details

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: In pics

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 luxury electric sedan with 586 km range, priced at Rs 2.45 crore launched in India: Check images

BGMI-maker Krafton announces new game Moonbreaker: Check all details

Maruti Suzuki Dzire recalled in India due to faulty airbag

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly