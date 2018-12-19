comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall
News

Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall

News

In a market where devices are available for under Rs 5,000, fewer people see the point in spending Rs one lakh or more on a smartphone.

  • Published: December 19, 2018 11:25 AM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Even while Asian smartphone makers (predominantly from China) continue to hold control of the booming Indian smartphone market and grow rapidly, Apple is losing its grip over the space. The Apple iPhone range isn’t quite as popular today as it was even a few years ago, and as a result Apple has been seeing reducing success from the Indian market. A WSJ report highlights how the expensive Apple iPhone range can’t quite compete against more affordable and capable devices from brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and Oppo in India.

The report particularly highlighted a counter salesperson who stated that a single iPhone sale in a day was considered lucky, as compared to 2013 when around 80 iPhones could be sold in a single day. Apart from dropping demand for the expensive devices, some of this can also be down to the wider availability of Android devices with similar capabilities at much lower prices, as well as a shift to online buying.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

This year, Apple launched the iPhone XR alongside the flagship iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and has positioned it as the ‘budget’ iPhone, although its Rs 76,900 price tag is anything but budget. The Apple devices that do sell in India are largely the older-generation options such as the Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone SE, which can be bought at around Rs 20,000. More expensive options are finding fewer takers, even as premium brands such as OnePlus and Samsung continue to build up a user base and strong sales.

WATCH: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

The WSJ report further speaks about how Apple’s premium and high-margin approach might be what makes it successful and profitable in developed markets, but isn’t getting it anywhere in India. The lack of low-budget options, and the idea of spending Rs 20,000 on a smartphone that was launched four years ago aren’t helping Apple. If Apple hopes to capture more market share in places like India, it would need to change its strategy and approach considerably.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: December 19, 2018 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite developers sued again; this time by Backpack Kid for using The Floss Dance
thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
thumb-img
News
Apple unable to crack the Indian smartphone market as iPhone sales continue to fall
thumb-img
News
ISRO to launch military communications satellite GSAT-7A today

Most Popular

ZTE Nubia Red Magic Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
Huawei Christmas Carnival: Top deals to know

Deals

Huawei Christmas Carnival: Top deals to know
Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway
Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

News

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report
Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

News

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Realme 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro: Compared

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A83, Oppo F9 और Oppo F9 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan
Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report

News

Data breach hits NASA, employees' personal information at risk: Report
Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835

News

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone launched with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 835
Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 allegedly spotted in South Korean subway
Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report

News

Facebook gave Netflix and Spotify access to private messages of users: Report