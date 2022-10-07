comscore Apple is expected to launch a new 27-inch mini LED display next year: Report
Apple might unveil a 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023

Tech giant Apple will launch a new 27-inch display with mini LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023, says a new report. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 available under Rs 50,000 again

The rumours of the pro-level display have circulated since Apple revealed the more “affordable” Studio Display. It lacks HDR, ProMotion, and mini LED backlighting found in Apple’s MacBook Pros and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, reports AppleInsider. Also Read - Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, Apple will reveal a 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023. This information was shared with his super followers on Twitter, so the tweet is only visible to paying members. Also Read - Apple Watch user claims that the watch exploded due to battery overheating

Apple already sells the high-end Pro Display XDR with a 6K display, but it also lacks the latest pro-grade features found in other Apple products.

That display is meant more for professionals who need expensive reference monitors where colour accuracy is the most important detail.

For those who prioritise display refresh rates and optimised backlighting, there could be a new third monitor on its way. A 27-inch mini LED-backlit display would target the market between Apple’s other current monitors, the report said.

For the unversed, users of Apple iPads with cellular service now must either use eSIM or a new physical SIM card in order to activate a data plan for their tablet, since they can no longer utilise the Apple SIM that comes with their device.

According to MacRumors, the tech giant included an Apple SIM with its cellular iPads to allow users to quickly get set up with cellular data plans from carriers, without needing to wait for a carrier’s physical SIM to be delivered for use.

Users are told to contact their carrier for details on activating a new plan with their device.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: October 7, 2022 7:55 PM IST
