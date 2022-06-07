Apple has unveiled its iOS 16 update at its Worldwide Developers Conference last night. The highlights of the new software update include lock screen customisation, new lock screen notifications, live activities, focus filter, focus mode and more. Apple has also announced the list of compatible devices and devices that will not get the new iOS 16 update. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode: Check details

Apple iPhones not eligible for iOS 16 update

Apple has announced that it is ending support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and original iPhone SE. Hence, users using these devices are not eligible to receive the iOS 16 update. Notably, iPhone 6S was launched in 2015 and iPhone 7 and SE were launched in 2016 and received seven and six years of software support respectively.

List of iOS 16 compatible devices

Apple's iOS 16 software update will be available for the following devices:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 16: How to enroll in Apple Developer Program

Since the iOS update is available just for the beta program developers, so you need to be a part of the program to get access.

First of all, you need to take a backup of your iPhone Once done, visit the Apple’s App Store and download the Apple Developer App Install the app and go to Account and select Enroll Now and sign in with your Apple ID Enter your personal information and scan your ID for verification Choose your entity and agree to the program license agreement Make the payment for the membership fee

