Apple has unveiled its iOS 16 update at its Worldwide Developers Conference last night. The highlights of the new software update include lock screen customisation, new lock screen notifications, live activities, focus filter, focus mode and more. Apple has also announced the list of compatible devices and devices that will not get the new iOS 16 update. Also Read - Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode: Check details
Apple iPhones not eligible for iOS 16 update
Apple has announced that it is ending support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and original iPhone SE. Hence, users using these devices are not eligible to receive the iOS 16 update. Notably, iPhone 6S was launched in 2015 and iPhone 7 and SE were launched in 2016 and received seven and six years of software support respectively. Also Read - Apple quietly increases price of MacBook Air M1 after launching MacBook Air M2
List of iOS 16 compatible devices
Apple’s iOS 16 software update will be available for the following devices: Also Read - Apple announces watchOS 9: 5 things you need to know
iPhone 13
iPhone 13 mini
iPhone 13 Pro
iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12
iPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 Pro
iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone 11
iPhone 11 Pro
iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XS
iPhone XS Max
iPhone XR
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
iOS 16: How to enroll in Apple Developer Program
Since the iOS update is available just for the beta program developers, so you need to be a part of the program to get access.
- First of all, you need to take a backup of your iPhone
- Once done, visit the Apple’s App Store and download the Apple Developer App
- Install the app and go to Account and select Enroll Now and sign in with your Apple ID
- Enter your personal information and scan your ID for verification
- Choose your entity and agree to the program license agreement
- Make the payment for the membership fee
How to download the iOS 16 update
- Visit the Apple Developer Program download page, and select “Install Profile” for iOS 16 beta (iPhone)
- Open the Settings app and go to the “Profile Downloaded” option and click on the “Install” option in the top right corner. You will need to restart the device.
- Once you restart the device, plug in the charger and make sure that you are on Wi-Fi and go to Settings > General > Software Update.
- Tap on Download and Install> Install and enter your passcode to update your device.