The company hasn’t revealed the release date of the device, but has confirmed that the new Apple iPad Pro will be available in India soon. The company will be offering the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch tablet in silver and space grey finishes. The tablet will be available in four storage variants, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is priced at Rs 71,900 in India, which is for the Wi-Fi model.

The Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the same model will cost Rs 85,900. The 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro price in India starts from Rs 89,900, which is for the Wi-Fi model. The Wi-Fi + Cellular model of the same variant will be listed on the website with a price tag of Rs 1,03,900. Furthermore, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May. In order to get the keyboard, one will have to spend Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

The second-generation Apple Pencil for iPad Pro can be bought for Rs 10,900. The latest iPad Pro from Apple comes with LiDAR scanner, which measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away. It features an ultra-wide camera, studio-quality mics and a new A12Z Bionic processor with eight cores in the GPU. Apple asserts that with this chip, its new tablet is “more powerful than most Windows PC laptops.”

The company says that iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support will be available starting March 24 as a free software update. The trackpad support will allow users to use a cursor to navigate around on the display, similar to the laptops. Apple has added a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, which can capture 4K videos. There is also a 10-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with zoom, which will help fit more things into a frame.