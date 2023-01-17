Apple has made a bunch of announcements today, including unveiling new Mac mini models and new MacBook Pro with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new chips focus on offering powerful CPU, GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory along with excellent power efficiency. According to Apple, “Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s powerful media engine.” Also Read - Apple is reportedly making its own Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip by dropping Broadcom

Apple's latest image signal processor will offer better noise reduction, along with Neural Engine which uses computational video to enhance camera image quality.

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Apple's M2 Pro chip comes with a 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, and offers up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The chipset comes with 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is twice that of M2. The company claims that "Apps like Adobe Photoshop run heavy workloads faster than ever, and compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro."

The Graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of M1 Pro, which will increase in image processing performance and enable console-quality gaming.

On the other hand, the M2 Max chip will come with the same 12-core CPU just like for M2 Pro and more powerful GPU with up to 38 cores and a larger L2 cache. This chip will offer a 30 percent faster graphics speed than the predecessor M1 Max. M2 Max includes 10 billion more transistors than the predecessor and can be configured with up to 96GB of unified memory.

According to Apple, M2‌ Max is the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop.

As per the official statement, “From powering visual effects, to training machine learning models, to stitching together gigapixel images, MacBook Pro with M2 Max brings incredible performance whether plugged in or running on battery power.”