comscore Apple unveils its M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets with powerful CPU, Neural Engine and more
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Unveils Next Gen Chipsets M2 Pro M2 Max Macbook Neural Engine
News

Apple unveils its next-gen chipsets M2 Pro and M2 Max

News

Apple's latest image signal processor will offer better noise reduction, along with Neural Engine which uses computational video to enhance camera image quality. 

Highlights

  • The M2 Pro chipset comes with 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is twice that of M2.
  • Apple's latest image signal processor will offer better noise reduction, along with Neural Engine which uses computational video to enhance camera image quality. 
  • The Graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of M1 Pro, which will increase in image processing performance and enable console-quality gaming.
Untitled design - 2023-01-17T201011.912

Image: Apple

Apple has made a bunch of announcements today, including unveiling new Mac mini models and new MacBook Pro with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new chips focus on offering powerful CPU, GPU and up to 96GB of unified memory along with excellent power efficiency. According to Apple, “Both chips also feature enhanced custom technologies, including a faster 16-core Neural Engine and Apple’s powerful media engine.” Also Read - Apple is reportedly making its own Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular chip by dropping Broadcom

Apple’s latest image signal processor will offer better noise reduction, along with Neural Engine which uses computational video to enhance camera image quality. Also Read - Apple might not bring major changes with iOS 17, shifts focus to AR headset

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

Apple’s M2 Pro chip comes with a 12-core CPU and up to 19-core GPU, and offers up to 32GB of low-latency unified memory. The chipset comes with 200GB/s of unified memory bandwidth, which is twice that of M2. The company claims that “Apps like Adobe Photoshop run heavy workloads faster than ever, and compiling in Xcode is up to 2.5x faster than on the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro.” Also Read - Apple may launch its AR/VR headset, Reality Pro, ahead of WWDC in June

The Graphics speeds are up to 30 percent faster than that of M1 Pro, which will increase in image processing performance and enable console-quality gaming.

On the other hand, the M2 Max chip will come with the same 12-core CPU just like for M2 Pro and more powerful GPU with up to 38 cores and a larger L2 cache. This chip will offer a 30 percent faster graphics speed than the predecessor M1 Max. M2 Max includes 10 billion more transistors than the predecessor and can be configured with up to 96GB of unified memory.

According to Apple, M2‌ Max is the world’s most powerful and efficient chip for a pro laptop.

As per the official statement, “From powering visual effects, to training machine learning models, to stitching together gigapixel images, MacBook Pro with M2 Max brings incredible performance whether plugged in or running on battery power.”

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 8:24 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to delete viewing history on Netflix: A step-by-step guide
How To
How to delete viewing history on Netflix: A step-by-step guide
Google s Clock app now lets you record your alarm sounds

Apps

Google s Clock app now lets you record your alarm sounds

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro can be pre-ordered now: Check offers

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro can be pre-ordered now: Check offers

Samsung Galaxy Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S21 FE and more

Deals

Samsung Galaxy Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S21 FE and more

How to transfer your Google Stadia data before it shuts down

How To

How to transfer your Google Stadia data before it shuts down

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple announces its new M2 Pro, M2 Max chips with more powerful CPU

Google s Clock app now lets you record your alarm sounds

Samsung Galaxy Republic Sale: Best deals on Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S21 FE and more

Jio s True 5G Plus network arrives in 16 cities in India: Check availability

Nokia T21 tablet with a 10.3-inch AMOLED display launched in India

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?