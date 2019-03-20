comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
News

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900

News

The new AirPods with Wireless Charging case will be available for Rs 18,900.

  • Updated: March 20, 2019 7:07 PM IST
Apple AirPods

Apple has unveiled its second-generation AirPods with support for ‘Hey Siri’ and a Wireless Charging case. The new pair of AirPods is powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip and reportedly offers a longer battery life. The Cupertino giant claims that the second iteration of AirPods offers a user up to 50 percent more talk time when compared to its previous generation.

As for the pricing, the latest AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900, while the one with the Wireless Charging case will be available for Rs 18,900. Furthermore, existing AirPods users can order the standalone Wireless Charging case for Rs 7,500. If you are planning to buy the new pair of AirPods, then note that it will be available to order later this spring.

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year: Company confirms

Also Read

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year: Company confirms

Besides, the company just recently unveiled a new fifth-generation iPad mini, priced at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It also launched a 10.5-inch iPad Air, which carries a price label of Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Both the iPads offer support for Apple Pencil. Just Yesterday, Apple announced its refreshed iMac range with more powerful Intel processors and new AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The range includes a 21-inch iMac with 4K display, priced at Rs 119,900, and a 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starting at Rs 169,900. Additionally, the iMac models still offer the same design, so there isn’t any FaceID or TouchID here. “The world’s best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and the convenience of a new wireless battery case,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2019 6:54 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 20, 2019 7:07 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
News
Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

News

Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year

News

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year

Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a limited period discount of Rs 1,000

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 is getting a limited period discount of Rs 1,000

PUBG Mobile celebrates one year anniversary with Season 6 release, new weapons and dynamic weather introduced

Gaming

PUBG Mobile celebrates one year anniversary with Season 6 release, new weapons and dynamic weather introduced

Most Popular

Skagen Falster 2 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900

Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year

Qualcomm unveils AI-enabled QCS400 chipsets for smart speakers

WhatsApp Holi Stickers: Five simple steps to send colorful and fun stickers to your contacts

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900

News

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
Xiaomi's Q4 net profit rose by up to Rs 1,900 crores: Report

News

Xiaomi's Q4 net profit rose by up to Rs 1,900 crores: Report
Top 6 smartphone deals of the day

Deals

Top 6 smartphone deals of the day
Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option

News

Apple silently updates iMac Pro build-to-order option
Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

News

Apple iPod touch might get refreshed today after a gap of 4 years: Report

हिंदी समाचार

होली पर 1 साल का हो जाएगा PUBG Mobile, फैंस को मिलेगा ये गिफ्ट

भारत में शाओमी के सबसे सस्ते स्मार्टफोन Redmi Go को खरीदने की ये हैं 5 वजह

इन 5 स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर अपने दोस्तों को WhatsApp के जरिए भेजें मजेदार होली स्टिकर्स

Moto G7 भारत में 25 मार्च को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Holi ऑफर: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते हुए Oppo A5 और A7

News

Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
News
Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900
Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice

News

Android to soon let European users choose the search and browser of their choice
Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year

News

Huawei Mate X 5G foldable smartphone to debut in India this year
Qualcomm unveils AI-enabled QCS400 chipsets for smart speakers

News

Qualcomm unveils AI-enabled QCS400 chipsets for smart speakers
WhatsApp Holi Stickers: Five simple steps to send colorful and fun stickers to your contacts

News

WhatsApp Holi Stickers: Five simple steps to send colorful and fun stickers to your contacts