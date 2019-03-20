Apple second-gen AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900

Apple has unveiled its second-generation AirPods with support for ‘Hey Siri’ and a Wireless Charging case. The new pair of AirPods is powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip and reportedly offers a longer battery life. The Cupertino giant claims that the second iteration of AirPods offers a user up to 50 percent more talk time when compared to its previous generation.

As for the pricing, the latest AirPods with standard charging case is priced at Rs 14,900, while the one with the Wireless Charging case will be available for Rs 18,900. Furthermore, existing AirPods users can order the standalone Wireless Charging case for Rs 7,500. If you are planning to buy the new pair of AirPods, then note that it will be available to order later this spring.

Besides, the company just recently unveiled a new fifth-generation iPad mini, priced at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It also launched a 10.5-inch iPad Air, which carries a price label of Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Both the iPads offer support for Apple Pencil. Just Yesterday, Apple announced its refreshed iMac range with more powerful Intel processors and new AMD Radeon Pro Vega graphics.

The range includes a 21-inch iMac with 4K display, priced at Rs 119,900, and a 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starting at Rs 169,900. Additionally, the iMac models still offer the same design, so there isn’t any FaceID or TouchID here. “The world’s best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free ‘Hey Siri’ and the convenience of a new wireless battery case,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.