Apple has announced that it is working on bringing AirTag safety warnings to avoid unwanted tracking. For the unversed, AirTags were being used to stalk people or their property like cars without their consent or knowledge. After its launch in 2021, many such incidents were reported by individuals and even local police departments in the US. Apple has now announced that it is aware of the misuse of the device and is working with safety experts and law enforcement to change how AirTags work.

To warn users of the unwanted tracking, Apple AirTags will now notify users when an unwanted tracker, not paired with their iPhones is traveling with them. A new Precision Finding has also been introduced that will let recipients of unwanted tracking alerts locate the unknown AirTag with "precision". iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 users will be able to use Precision Finding to see the distance and direction to an unknown AirTag when it is in range. According to a statement by Apple, "As an iPhone user moves, Precision Finding fuses input from the camera, ARKit, accelerometer, and gyroscope to guide them to the AirTag through a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback."

Additionally, whenever the AirTag automatically emits a sound to alert anyone nearby of its presence and is detected moving with the users' iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, a display alert will be sent to the user on the concerned device. This way, users can be alert and take the necessary action.

As per a statement by Apple, ” Unwanted tracking has long been a societal problem, and we took this concern seriously in the design of AirTag. It’s why the Find My network is built with privacy in mind, uses end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive system to alert you of unwanted tracking.

Apple reveals that every AirTag has a unique serial number and is associated with one Apple ID. What Apple can do to improve the situation is to provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement. This way, authorities can trace the AirTag back to the perpetrator and can be charged as per the crime committed.

As per a statement by Erica Olsen, director of the Safety Net Project, National Network to End Domestic Violence, “The alerts system Apple has notifying potential victims of any unwanted tracking has helped shine a light on a problem that existed long before AirTags came on the market. We are happy Apple is engaging in the conversation about victim safety and are continuing to improve safeguards. We hope others will follow their lead.”