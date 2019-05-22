comscore
  Apple updates its MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors and tweaked keyboards
Apple updates its MacBook Pro lineup with faster processors and tweaked keyboards

The base model for the updated 2019 Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch comes with a 9th-generation Intel i7 processor with a six-core CPU that is clocked at 2.6GHz. The CPU cores can turbo up to 4.5GHz.

Apple has just announced the launch of its MacBook Pro lineup with the latest 8th-generation and 9th-generation Intel processors. In addition to the new chips, information online also indicates that these new laptops will also come with tweaked keyboards to hopefully fix the problems that users have been facing with the new old third gen butterfly keyboards. As part of the launch, Apple has also finally launched a new laptop with 8-core processors along with the quad-core and hex-core processors. According to the announcement, the company claims that the eight-core processor will provide double the performance of the quad-core sporting MacBook Pro and about 40 percent more performance than what we get on the hex-core MacBook Pro.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 13-inch and 15-inch specifications

Combing through the announcement, Apple has updated the 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models. After the update, the base model for the Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch comes with a 9th-generation Intel i7 processor with a six-core CPU that is clocked at 2.6GHz. The CPU cores can turbo up to 4.5GHz. The second variant of the 15-inch sports 9th-generation Intel i9 processor with an eight-core CPU that can turbo up to 4.8GHz. However, if you are not satisfied with this yet then Apple is also offering an even more custom configuration for the Intel i9 chip that is clocked at 2.4GHz and turbos up to 5.0GHz. The company is terming this “the fastest Mac notebook ever”.

Tom Boger, the senior director for the Mac Product Marketing issued a statement adding, “Whether it’s college students mastering a course of study, developers building world-class apps or video editors creating feature films, we’re constantly amazed at what our customers do with their MacBook Pro.” Talking about the 13-inch MacBook Pro notebook, Apple has added the 8th-generation Intel i5 processor with a quad-core CPU clocked at 2.4GHz that can turbo up to 4.1GHz. The top of the line variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with the 8th-generation Intel i7 processor with a quad-core CPU that can turbo up to 4.7GHz.

Talking about the rest of the specifications, things are largely similar to what we have seen in the previous MacBook Pro for the 13-inch and the 15-inch. This means that they will have the same GPUs, RAM and internal storage combinations, design, integrated graphics, display, and more. To recap, both the notebooks will come with Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, support for P3 wide color gamut, True Tone tech, and stereo speakers with wide-stereo sound.

Both models will also come with Touch ID, Touch Bar, large Force Touch trackpad, SSD, Apple T2 security chip, and Thunderbolt 3 ports while running on MacOS Mojave. A report by The Verge noted that Apple has updated “lightly updated keyboard” where the company is using a new material to build a part of the same mechanism. The interesting thing to note here is that both the 2019 MacBook Pro models are covered under the Keyboard Service Program from the first day of the launch. The last thing to note here is that the company has not updated the specifications of the MacBook Notebooks that don’t sport the Touch Bar.

Apple MacBook Pro 2019 13-inch and 15-inch price in India and availability

Talking about the pricing, the base model of the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro will start from Rs 1,59,900 and the updated 15-inch model will start at Rs 1,99,900. According to the company, the updated models for the MacBook Pro notebooks will be available in Apple Authorized Resellers starting from later this week.

