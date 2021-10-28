comscore Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple will now allow users to review default apps like Phone, Messages, Photo Safari and more
News

Apple will now allow users to review default apps like Phone, Messages, Photo Safari and more

News

Appfigures confirmed that the apps appear to have been added as separate listings on October 25, independently of the latest iOS update. As many consumers are likely unaware of the apps' listings at this time, they have few reviews. For instance, the Phone app only has six ratings so far, they pointed out, the report said.

  • Published: October 28, 2021 5:48 PM IST
Apple iPhone 12 launch price

Apple launched the iPhone 12 series consisting of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max back in October 2020. The iPhone 12 was launched at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base 64GB storage variant, at Rs 84,900 for the 128GB storage variant and at Rs 94,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Apple will now allow its users to review and rate its first-party apps like the Phone app, Messages, Photos Safari and more on the App Store. For the unversed, these are the pre-installed apps that you will find in your iPhones. Prior to this, the tech giant did not allow users to rate its own apps. Also Read - Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report

The change was first spotted by developer Kosta Eleftheriou, who has been a prominent figure in pushing for App Store reforms, particularly on the matter of App Store scammers. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade from your old Apple Watch?

flipkart big billion days, big billion days sale 2021, apple, iphone 12, samsung, boat, Mi, MSI, Intel, Smart TV, Realme, flipkart big billion days sale 2021, flipkart big billion days discount, flipkart Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro's notch design is a 'Smart way' to give more room for content: Apple

Citing Appfigures data, Eleftheriou noted several Apple apps have now become available to rate and review with iOS 15.1, TechCrunch reported.

This includes several default apps, like Clock, Phone, Messages, Camera, Photos, Apple Health and Safari. It also includes Apple Watch-enabled apps like Workout, World Clock, Find Devices and Heart Rate.

This change could allow Apple to independently update its default apps outside of iOS updates as it does now.

This is a tactic Google follows with many of its core Android features and functions, which have their own Play Store listings.

Appfigures confirmed that the apps appear to have been added as separate listings on October 25, independently of the latest iOS update.

As many consumers are likely unaware of the apps’ listings at this time, they have few reviews. For instance, the Phone app only has six ratings so far, they pointed out, the report said.

Messages has just a handful of ratings, as well, but they’re positive, giving the app 4.7 stars, it added.

Oddly, Safari – which has four ratings, so far – has an age rating of only 4+ for its web browser, while its rivals like Chrome and Firefox are rated 17+, as are other web browsers.

(With Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 28, 2021 5:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report
Mobiles
Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report
Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Telecom

Top BSNL broadband plans with unlimited data under Rs 800: Check prices, data benefits, and more

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report

News

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report

Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

Apps

Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

How to make UPI payments via camera app on Samsung phones

How To

How to make UPI payments via camera app on Samsung phones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report

Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

If WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, how celebs are getting in the soup?

Here are the top 5 features of upcoming JioPhone Next

Instagram Reels Tutorial | How to make Trending Instagram Reels

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Part 2: All you need to know

Are Chinese brands making the Indian government jittery?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store

News

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store
Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report

Mobiles

Apple gets sued in China for selling iPhones without charger, suggests report
Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade from your old Apple Watch?

Reviews

Apple Watch Series 7 review: Should you upgrade from your old Apple Watch?
Apple says MacBook Pro's notch design is a smart design choice

Laptops

Apple says MacBook Pro's notch design is a smart design choice
Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

News

Twitter hits 211 mn daily users, defies Apple privacy changes

हिंदी समाचार

PS5 पर गेम खेलते वक्त अब गेमर्स सुन सकेंगे एप्पल म्यूजिक

Instagram के Live Scheduling फीचर का ऐसे करें यूज, शेड्यूल करें लाइव वीडियो

Free Fire Diwali All Stars 2021 में भिड़ेंगी देश की टॉप फीमेल गेमर्स, जानें क्या होगा खास

Vivo Diwali offer: वीवो के धांसू स्मार्टफोन को 101 रुपये में लाएं घर, मिल रहा गजब का ऑफर

POCO M4 Pro इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, 8GB RAM के साथ मिलेगी 33W चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?

News

Sony Xperia Pro-i Launched in India at Rs 1,34,679 | Is it a Good Camera Smartphone ?
How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps

News

How to delete your Instagram account permanently in easy steps
Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe

News

Squid Game App Joker Malware Steals Users Data | How to stay safe
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28, offers up to 80% off on Mobiles and TVs

News

Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store
News
Apple users can now rate and review first-party apps on App Store
Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report

News

Tesla is likely to accept Bitcoin again as payments: Report
Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately

Apps

Google bans more than 150 apps from Play store: Uninstall these risky apps immediately
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021: Eureka Vaccum cleaner, Samsung washing machine, and more
Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

Photo Gallery

Top 5 home appliances under Rs 20,000 you can gift this Diwali 2021

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers