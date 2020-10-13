Apple is set to change its delivery process to make it faster. This comes few days before the new iPhones launch in the market. And the company is probably expected heavy demand for the new products. To make things easier for buyers and itself, Apple will finally utilise its retail stores. These will be used as distribution centers, helping Apple manage the demand without running out of stock, as reported by Bloomberg this week. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 launching today: Four iPhone models, new AirPods Studio, and more

While most countries have adopted this model many years ago, Apple continued to follow its tried-and-tested structure. But with the pandemic delaying production and then shipping, more people are now buying items online. This has most likely helped Apple realise that stores, which it has over 300 in the US and Canada region alone, can be used in other ways.

So, if the company feels that a product is available to the customer at a store nearby their area, the item will be shipped from there itself. This new model will help the brand manage its overall supply and also expedite the delivery process. Having said that, buyers won't get the flexibility to decide whether they want the item delivered from store our its warehouse. That control remains with Apple, and the company has used the lockdown period to test this approach.

Apple to host event to unveil in-house chipset in November

According to report by Bloomberg, the Cupertino-based giant will have another event in November. And this time, we will get our first look at Apple's in-house ARM-based processor Macs. Yes, many of us expected the chipset to make its debut in 2021. But the company is keen to show what it has managed to design for its computers.

Apple is lining up its first range of Macs with ARM-based processors in 2021. It says the company has multiple chipsets on development and could talk about its use to help developers align to the changes. The switch to ARM for Apple will come as a blow to Intel, its chief supplier for Mac devices since 2005. Reports indicate that Apple has found Intel processors to be lagging behind the competition, ARM in this case.