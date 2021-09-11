Epic Games vs Apple: Court orders Apple to allow developers to use alternative payment modes

Federal Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in her decision for the trial between Apple and Epic Games, stated that Apple cannot stop developers from offering third party payment methods that avoid the fees that it charges for in-app purchases to their customers. Also Read - Google Pixel 6 series design teased, launch likely next month

The judgment states that Apple cannot stop developers from including external links to purchasing mechanisms in addition to in-app purchasing. The developers can also communicate the same with the users of its apps from points of contact obtained voluntarily via account registration.

The ruling came after a long court battle between Apple and Epic Games, where Epic was accusing Apple of charging an unfair, monopolistic tax as a fee on in-app purchases.

Apple vs Epic Games: History

Last year, Epic updated Fortnite to include its own in-app payment system, bypassing Apple. The game was then removed from the App Store for violating its terms and policies. This was followed by an antitrust lawsuit from Epic. A similar case is also set to take place against Google.

The injunction uploaded online by The Verge, the court did not find Apple to be a monopolist. While the ruling has left Apple’s policies mainly untouched, a major change has been introduced. Now, Apple is required to allow developers to add other forms of payment than their own system. However, the payment form can only be added via a link to a payment gateway. Using this, the developers will not be required to pay Apple any fees.