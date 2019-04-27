comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business
News

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

News

Apple has been working on its own chips for quite some time. Acquiring Intel's technology could have helped the iPhone maker accelerate its plans.

  • Published: April 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST
Apple Store Hong Kong Logo Stock

Image Credit: Karthekayan Iyer

Apple held talks with chip-maker Intel about acquiring its smartphone-modem chip business in a multi-billion dollar deal to ramp up the development of wireless technology for iPhones, the media reported. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal on Friday, the two companies were in talks since last year, though those conversations have now “stalled.”

Apple has been working on its own chips for quite some time. Acquiring Intel’s technology could have helped the iPhone maker accelerate its plans. “Intel is now exploring strategic alternatives for its modem chip business, including a possible sale,” the report added.

The chip-maker has received expressions of interest from a number of parties and has hired Goldman Sachs to manage the process. Intel has confirmed the “surprise” settlement between Qualcomm and Apple pushed it to exit the mobile 5G race. “In light of the announcement of Apple and Qualcomm, we assessed the prospects for us to make money while delivering this technology for smartphones and concluded at the time that we just didn’t see a path,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO.

Intel on April 16 said it plans to cease working on modems for 5G, the next-generation of wireless technology expected to supercharge mobile connections. The news that Intel had exited the 5G modem business came barely hours after the Qualcomm-Apple agreement was announced. Intel had been working on a chipset for the iPhone maker, with the chip expected to be part of iPhones by 2020.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2019 12:34 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A70 pre-order offers
5 paid Android games that are free right now

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are free right now

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

News

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 listed on official India website

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

News

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business
OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased

News

OnePlus 7 Pro triple-camera teased
Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices

Deals

Flipkart offering up to 75% off on smart devices
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G variant confirmed

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G variant confirmed

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A70 को प्री ऑर्डर करने पर मिल रही है ये डील

Realme जल्द लॉन्च करेगी Snapdragon 855 चिपसेट से लैस फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, जानें क्या होगी कीमत

Amazon Daily Quiz 27 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीतें Blaupunkt Party Speaker

Air India Server Down : तकनीकी खामी के बाद एयर इंडिया ने हाथ से लिखे बोर्डिंग पास किए जारी

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की Mi Himo Electric Bicycle T1, एक चार्ज में चलेगी 120KM

News

Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
News
Google Assistant to now read stories to your baby
3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook

News

3 fresh probes over privacy violation hit Facebook
Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business

News

Apple wanted to buy Intel's phone-modem chip business
Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked

News

Realme flagship with Snapdragon 855 leaked
Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA

News

Realme 3 Pro and a unknown device spotted on TENAA