iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone 5 users who are still using the smartphone. The waring is also applicable to iPhone 4s, iPad 2 and fourth-generation iPad users. Most users may have already upgraded to newer phones, but if you are still using these devices, you need to update to the latest software as soon as possible.

iPhone 5 update detailed

Back in July this year, Apple released an iOS update to older iPhones and iPads. The iPhone 5 update (iOS 10.3.4) brings a fix for GPS time rollover issue. Users who haven’t updated yet, are receiving a notification from Apple to update before November 3. Failing to do so, users risk losing access to essential features such as iCloud, App Store, e-mail, web and other services. The iPhone 4s and iPads are getting iOS 9.3.6 update, which includes the same fix. These users will only risk losing GPS access.

The support page on Apple site says, “Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC (5:30am IST) on November 3, 2019,* iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and Web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019.”

How to update your iPhone 5

In case you’re still using the Apple iPhone 5, you can head over to Settings > Software Update and download the latest iOS 10.3.4 update. However, failing to do so before November 3, you will have to manually backup and restore the phone using Mac or PC. This is because over-the-air updates and iCloud backups will stop working after November 3.