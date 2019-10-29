comscore iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple warns iPhone 5 users to update to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3 to avoid essential features
News

Apple warns iPhone 5 users to update to iOS 10.3.4 before November 3 to avoid essential features

News

If you have an aging iPhone 5, iPhone 4s or an older iPad, you should update it before November 3. Failing to do so, you might lose access to essential features.

  • Published: October 29, 2019 10:18 AM IST
apple iphone 5

Apple has issued a warning to iPhone 5 users who are still using the smartphone. The waring is also applicable to iPhone 4s, iPad 2 and fourth-generation iPad users. Most users may have already upgraded to newer phones, but if you are still using these devices, you need to update to the latest software as soon as possible.

iPhone 5 update detailed

Back in July this year, Apple released an iOS update to older iPhones and iPads. The iPhone 5 update (iOS 10.3.4) brings a fix for GPS time rollover issue. Users who haven’t updated yet, are receiving a notification from Apple to update before November 3. Failing to do so, users risk losing access to essential features such as iCloud, App Store, e-mail, web and other services. The iPhone 4s and iPads are getting iOS 9.3.6 update, which includes the same fix. These users will only risk losing GPS access.

The support page on Apple site says, “Starting just before 12:00 a.m. UTC (5:30am IST) on November 3, 2019,* iPhone 5 will require an iOS update to maintain accurate GPS location and to continue to use functions that rely on correct date and time including App Store, iCloud, email, and Web browsing. This is due to the GPS time rollover issue that began affecting GPS-enabled products from other manufacturers on April 6, 2019. Affected Apple devices are not impacted until just before 12:00 a.m. UTC on November 3, 2019.”

How to update your iPhone 5

In case you’re still using the Apple iPhone 5, you can head over to Settings > Software Update and download the latest iOS 10.3.4 update. However, failing to do so before November 3, you will have to manually backup and restore the phone using Mac or PC. This is because over-the-air updates and iCloud backups will stop working after November 3.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 29, 2019 10:18 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPad 2

Apple iPad 2
iOS 4, upgradable to iOS 5
1 GHz dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor, PowerVR SGX543MP2 GPU, Apple A5 chipset
0.7
Apple iPhone 4S

Apple iPhone 4S

4

13949

Buy Now
iOS 5, upgradable to iOS 7.1.2, upgradable to iOS 8.1.2
Apple A5,Dual-core 1 GHz Cortex-A9
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels
Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5

30000

iOS 6, upgradable to iOS 7.1.2, upgradable to iOS 8.1.2
Apple A6,Dual-core 1.3 GHz Swift (ARM v7-based)
8 MP, 3264x2448 pixels

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
News
Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

News

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

PUBG Mobile devs write letter to players about their fight against hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs write letter to players about their fight against hackers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

News

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis

News

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

News

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3
AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

News

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details
Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review
Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

News

Diwali 2019: Apple reveals apps specially curated for this festive season

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi की Diwali with Mi सेल का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Moto G8 Plus आज दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart पर बिक्री के लिए आएगा

Diwali के बाद दिल्ली में Air pollution बढ़ा, Air purifier का करें इस्तेमाल

Surface Duo में होगा 'वर्ल्ड क्लास' कैमरा : माइक्रोसॉफ्ट

Amazon के फाउंडर Jeff Bezos फिर बने दुनिया के सबसे अमीर व्यक्ति

News

Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
News
Apple iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion support, new emojis
iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3

News

iPhone 5 users risk losing essential features after November 3
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 update rolling out in India
AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details

News

AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation launched: Price in India, features and other details
Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display

News

Huawei Nova 6 5G renders showcase a punch-hole display