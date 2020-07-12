Apple warns users to remove webcam cover from MacBooks

Placing a cover, sticker, or tape over a laptop camera is a fairly common practice among privacy-minded people who don’t want to risk someone accessing their webcam. In 2016, Internet users had noticed that even Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, was doing it. The Guardian tried to find out if it was paranoia or real fear. Cutting to the fact that it was probably “a little of both”. However, Apple is recommending that you abandon this practice through a support document released in early July. Also Read - Apple iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public beta released with redesigned homescreen, scribble, compact UI and more new features

MacBooks are sensitive to webcam covers

Apple asks users not to close the lids of their MacBook, MacBook Pro, or MacBook Air if a camera cover is installed on them. The support document also describes some of the camera's privacy and security features. If you fear someone might spy on you through the webcam, there is a fairly simple way to find out. When the Apple device webcam is in use, the green light indicator beside the lens will be on. Otherwise, there will be no active indicators. If ultimately, you are not using your webcam and notice the green light on. You can go to System Preferences and check which app is accessing the webcam and possibly block it.

"If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover installed, you might damage your display because the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances," said Apple in a support document.

If users are required to apply some type of cover to the camera for their work purposes. Apple recommends using a cover that is no thicker than that of a standard piece of paper (0.1 mm). And avoid using an adhesive that leaves a residue.

The support document is likely to have been released in response to some cases of people who have seen cracks appear on their screens from using a webcam cover. Particularly on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, as it has thinner frames.