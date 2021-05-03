Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

A new report shows interesting revelations about future Apple Watch. The current edition of the Apple Watch comes with some health features such as Oxygen monitoring (SpO2) and heart tracking. The latest report now suggests more health features such as blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level could come to future Apple Watch. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram convince iOS users to allow for app tracking to remain free

To recall, a patent that was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in February 2021 showed that Apple might be working on blood sugar readings, which means it could bring glucose level monitoring on Apple Watch in the future. Also Read - Samsung takes lead from Apple in Q1 2021 smartphone shipments: Canalys

Apple Watch to get more health features

The patent titled “Terahertz Spectroscopy and Imaging In Dynamic Environments With Performance Enhancements using Ambient Sensors” has now got some credibility as UK health tech company Rockley Photonics confirmed that Apple has been its largest customer over the past two years. Rockley Photonics’ focus has been on tracking blood glucose levels. Also Read - iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini in Purple now available to buy in India, AirTag tags along

Reports coming from The Telegraph and Forbes suggests that Rockley Photonics has confirmed that Apple is its biggest customer in a recent SEC filing. This suggests that the tech giant is working on bringing glucose level monitoring support to future Apple devices, most likely Apple Watch.

We all know that Apple has already started bringing heart-rate monitor and SpO2 monitor support in its watches. Existing Apple Watch 3, Apple Watch 6, among others come with heart-rate monitor and SpO2 monitor.

In addition to blood glucose, Rockley also focuses on tracking blood pressure and alcohol levels. It further suggests that we could see these health options come to future Apple Watches. However, this should be taken with a pinch of salt given the Cupertino tech giant hasn’t revealed any details related to the same.