comscore Apple Watch saves yet another person's life: Everything you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life: All you need to know
News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life: All you need to know

News

A teen athlete claims that the Apple Watch accurately notified him of his abnormally rapid heart rate.

  • Published: February 19, 2020 12:44 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 5 Review (3)

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple Watch has saved yet another person’s life. An Oklahoma teen athlete, named Skylar Joslin, has credited Apple Watch for saving his life. The teen claims that the smartwatch accurately notified him of his abnormally rapid heart rate. His two-week-old Apple Watch alerted him that he had a high heart rate of 190 beats per minute (bpm), despite being seated in class.

Related Stories


The boy then texted a screenshot of the alert to his mother, Liz Joslin, AppleInsider reported. “I got a text message along with a screenshot of his heart rate that was 190, the following message saying, mommy, there is something wrong. I am not doing anything,” Liz said. She then took her son to the hospital as the teen’s heart rate continued to climb even further and went as high as 280bpm.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

The teen was later diagnosed with a condition called Supraventricular Tachycardia, or SVT. The latter causes a rapid heartbeat that weakens the heart over time. He had to undergo eight-hour heart surgery in order to fix his rhythm. The cited source reported that the teen will be the face of the Oklahoma American Heart Association Heart Walk on April 25.

Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter

Also Read

Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter

“If I wouldn’t have gotten his Apple Watch, I don’t know that I would’ve ever known,” Liz noted. “I mean it’s unknown how long it would’ve been going on or how long it would’ve really taken.” Notably, this is not the first time that the Apple Watch has saved a person’s life. A few months back, Apple Watch reportedly saved the life of a 79-year-old veterinarian from Waco, Texas. It did so by notifying the man of potential atrial fibrillation.

A US doctor also saved a person’s life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) at a restaurant. An user was recently alerted about his low heart rate by the device. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 12:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
News
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life: All you need to know

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life: All you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale mode may be coming in March

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

News

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life
Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter

News

Apple warns Coronavirus outbreak will impact its revenue in the first quarter
Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

News

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed
The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

News

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?
Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

News

Apple iPhone 9 likely to launch on March 31: Report

हिंदी समाचार

लीक हुए OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite के फीचर और कीमत

Tinder भारत में रिलीज करेगा वीडियो सीरीज Swipe Night

इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकता है iPhone 9 और नया आईपैड प्रो, होंगे कई खास बदलाव

Samsung Galaxy A71 भारत में 29,999 रुपये की कीमत में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Jio ब्रॉडबेंड यूजर्स के लिए मंथली प्लान से दस गुना बेहतर है 199 रुपये वाला वीकली प्लान, जानें कैसे

News

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
News
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life
Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed
Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation

News

Marshall Monitor II headphones now features active noise cancellation
OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features

News

OnePlus 8 Pro could get two much-awaited features