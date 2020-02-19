Apple Watch has saved yet another person’s life. An Oklahoma teen athlete, named Skylar Joslin, has credited Apple Watch for saving his life. The teen claims that the smartwatch accurately notified him of his abnormally rapid heart rate. His two-week-old Apple Watch alerted him that he had a high heart rate of 190 beats per minute (bpm), despite being seated in class.

The boy then texted a screenshot of the alert to his mother, Liz Joslin, AppleInsider reported. “I got a text message along with a screenshot of his heart rate that was 190, the following message saying, mommy, there is something wrong. I am not doing anything,” Liz said. She then took her son to the hospital as the teen’s heart rate continued to climb even further and went as high as 280bpm.

The teen was later diagnosed with a condition called Supraventricular Tachycardia, or SVT. The latter causes a rapid heartbeat that weakens the heart over time. He had to undergo eight-hour heart surgery in order to fix his rhythm. The cited source reported that the teen will be the face of the Oklahoma American Heart Association Heart Walk on April 25.

“If I wouldn’t have gotten his Apple Watch, I don’t know that I would’ve ever known,” Liz noted. “I mean it’s unknown how long it would’ve been going on or how long it would’ve really taken.” Notably, this is not the first time that the Apple Watch has saved a person’s life. A few months back, Apple Watch reportedly saved the life of a 79-year-old veterinarian from Waco, Texas. It did so by notifying the man of potential atrial fibrillation.

A US doctor also saved a person’s life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) at a restaurant. An user was recently alerted about his low heart rate by the device. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.

– With inputs from IANS