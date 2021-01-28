Apple Watch saves yet another life: Know what happened

All Apple Watch's since the Watch 3 come with an optional LTE feature that can be used to make calls.

Watch has time and again saved multiple human lives by detecting a heart attack at an early stage. The smartwatch has also helped police track a kidnapped woman, as we reported last week. A latest report reveals that the Apple Watch has helped in rescuing a British cyclist who was stuck in a flooding river in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a report by GizmoChina, a British cyclist got stuck in a flooding river. He managed to grab a branch while being carried by the water current. While he held on for his life, he made a call from his to concerned authorities for help.

"While holding onto a tree branch tightly, he talked to our fire control personnel through his Apple Watch. It worked very well for us and actually helped us find him as soon as possible," said the rescue commander Sean Bailey. He added that the cyclist "was caught up in the turbulent river very quickly, but we were very surprised by his ability to save himself."

All Apple Watch models after the Watch 3 come with an optional LTE feature that can be used to make calls. It also comes with an SOS mode, which can alert the authorities in case of an emergency or send messages to the emergency contacts when in need. Both these features bundled together can come quite handy when stuck in a bad situation.

In related news, last week, Apple Watch helped the United States police in rescuing a kidnapped woman in Selma Texas. She used her Apple Watch’s SOS feature to inform her daughter that she has been kidnapped, who later went to the police to help save her mother. The police were able to track the victim’s exact location using the location of the watch.