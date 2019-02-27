comscore
Apple Watch may offer sleep tracking feature in future: Report

A fresh report claims that Apple too will add the ability to monitor a user's sleep cycle.

  Published: February 27, 2019 6:28 PM IST
Apple is reportedly planning to add a new feature to its future smartwatches. Several fitness bands already offer sleep monitoring feature and now, a fresh report claims that Apple too will add the ability to monitor a user’s sleep cycle. The addition of this feature will reportedly reduce the competitive advantage that other brands are enjoying. Apple has been secretly testing this sleep-tracking feature with a few testers at secret sites around its Cupertino, California headquarters, Bloomberg reports.

The report claims that if this functionality passes the test, the company will then add the feature to the Apple Watch by 2020. The report further suggests that by next year Apple Watches will be able to monitor the quality and sleeping patterns of users. As of now, users leverage third-party apps to get sleep-tracking data as Apple’s smartwatches don’t offer dedicated sensors that can track the sleeping patterns of users. Unlike Apple, Fitbit offers advanced sleep tracking features with its fitness trackers, that can also differentiate between various sleep cycles of users.

Furthermore, one of the biggest problems that Apple has to reportedly solve is battery life if the company is planning to add this sleep-tracking feature to its watch. Other rivals smartwatches with sleep monitoring capabilities reportedly offer a week-long battery life, while the Apple watch offers a single day battery life on a single charge. Additionally, Apple is rumored to add the sleep monitoring feature since 2016.

Besides, CNET reported that in a January interview, Apple CEO Tim Cook boasted about Apple’s efforts in health care. “This is an area that I believe if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ It will be about health,” Cook said. This suggests that there are high chances that Apple could add the mentioned feature to its future watch.

  Published Date: February 27, 2019 6:28 PM IST

