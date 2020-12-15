comscore Apple Watch now monitors cardio fitness, alerts if levels drop | BGR India
Apple Watch now monitors cardio fitness, alerts if levels drop

With watchOS 7.2 Apple Watch users will be able to monitor their “cardio fitness” level on a regular basis. Here are the details..

Alongside iOS 14.3, Apple releases watchOS 7.2 for Apple Watch users globally today. The update allows Watch users to monitor their “cardio fitness” level on a regular basis. This will help Apple Watch users keep check on their overall health. The company confirms that Watch users will also be alerted if their cardio fitness level drops. With this, the tech giant wants to encourage users to stay active and healthy. Also Read - iOS 14.3 released: New features, how to upgrade your iPhone

“With iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, Apple Watch users will be able to view their cardio fitness level in the Health app on iPhone, and receive a notification on Apple Watch if it falls within the low range,” the company noted in an official release. Also Read - iPad 9 could be cheaper than iPad 8, will get iPhone 11 chipset

Apple Watch already has the ability to estimate the average and higher levels of VO2 max during vigorous outdoor walks, runs, hikes and more. With watchOS 7, Apple Watch uses multiple sensors, including the optical heart sensor, GPS, and the accelerometer, to estimate lower levels. The feature is going to help  Watch users a lot given direct measurement of VO2 max requires a rigorous clinical test with specialised equipment that is not readily accessible to most people. Also Read - Google, Apple ask app developers to remove location tracking tech within two weeks

Additionally, the watchOS 7 also allows  Watch to take cardio fitness measurements as users walk throughout the day, whether or not they are tracking a workout. “With this innovation, Apple Watch is better able to measure VO2 max for users with low cardio fitness, who may not complete high-intensity workouts,” the company said.

Commenting on bringing the fitness feature Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer said, “Cardio fitness is increasingly recognised as a powerful predictor of overall health, and with today’s update to watchOS 7, we are making it even more accessible to more people.” Williams further added, “Using its advanced sensors, Apple Watch now brings estimation of low cardio fitness levels from clinics directly to a user’s wrist, so people have more insight into how they can improve their long-term health through daily activity.”

Starting today iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 enable  Watch users to visit the Cardio Fitness category in the Health app on their iPhone to review whether their cardio fitness level is classified as high, above average, below average, or low, relative to people in their same age group and of the same sex, according to data from the Fitness Registry and Importance of Exercise National Database (FRIEND).

Watch users will also be able to see how their cardio fitness level has changed over the past week, month, or year. The company confirms that if a user’s level falls within the low range they will receive a notification on their Apple Watch along with guidance on improving it over time.

Apple Watch users can visit the Health app on the iPhone to set up the Cardio Fitness Levels feature and turn on cardio fitness notifications.

  Published Date: December 15, 2020 10:25 AM IST

Best Sellers