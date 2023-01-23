comscore Apple Watch reportedly saved woman's life from pregnancy complications
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch Reportedly Saved Womans Life From Pregnancy Complications
News

Apple Watch reportedly saved woman's life from pregnancy complications

News

Besides saving a pregnant woman from complications, the Apple Watch also helped detect undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman.

Apple Watch Series 8 Main

A US-based pregnant woman has credited Apple Watch for saving her and her unborn baby’s lives following an abnormally high heart rate warning. Also Read - Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more gadgets

With a few weeks left until her due date, Jesse Kelly was not doing anything that would raise her heart rate to over 120 beats per minute, but her Apple Watch kept alerting her that her heart rate was high, reports CBS News. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

“It went off the first time and I thought it was strange. Then the second time maybe 10 minutes later or so and then the third time maybe a half hour or so later. When it went off the third time I thought ‘OK something is going on,” Kelly was quoted as saying. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones

She then immediately went to the hospital.

When Kelly arrived at the hospital, she discovered that she was in full-blown labour, her blood pressure was dropping and was losing blood due to a pregnancy complication known as placenta abruption, according to the report.

Three hours later, she was gifted a healthy baby girl named Shelby Marie. “If I had not listened to the watch I would have stayed home and instead of celebrating her one month of birth we could of possibly been planning, or my husband could have been planning services for either myself, Shelby or maybe even both of us,” Kelly was quoted as saying in a report by ABC7.

Moreover, speaking from experience, Kelly advised everyone to pay attention to their alerts. “It’s not just a text message. Pay attention to it and listen to your body,” she said.

Meanwhile, an Apple Watch also helped detect undiagnosed heart blockage in a woman. A woman named Elain Thompson suffered seizures in 2018, and as part of her post-diagnosis treatment, her daughter suggested she wear an Apple Watch to monitor her health. Thompson recently received an alert from her Apple Watch that her heart rhythm was unusual.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 11:12 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more gadgets
News
Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more gadgets
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

News

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

WD Black SN850X Review after two weeks of usage

Reviews

WD Black SN850X Review after two weeks of usage

Twitter will soon allow you to get rid of ads with a subscription

Apps

Twitter will soon allow you to get rid of ads with a subscription

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launch date confirmed

Mobiles

Infinix Zero 5G 2023 launch date confirmed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Watch reportedly saved woman's life from pregnancy complications

Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more gadgets

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

Oppo Reno 8T series teased, may include both 4G and 5G phones

Google's ChatGPT competitor is launching soon

BharOS is here: All you need to know

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?