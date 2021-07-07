Apple Watch saves life again, helps woman identify heart attack signs early

There have been several instances in the past wherein Apple Watch saved lives. Apple Watch does it again. The smartwatch helps a woman from Michigan identify signs of heart attach early and reach the hospital for treatment just at the right time. On reaching the hospital, doctors performed an EKG which revealed that she had a heart attack recently but was not aware of it. Also Read - Now Redmi K40 Ultra in the pipeline after four K40 series smartphones this year

As per a report coming from WZZM 13, Apple Watch helped the woman, who goes by the name Diane Feenstra, identify abnormal heart rates. After getting irregular heart rates, Feenstra reached the hospital before something fatal could have happened. She then had to go through stent process.

"The day in question, April 22, I had 169 beats per minute heart rate even though the most vigorous exercise I had done was to walk up 12 steps. So I called my husband at work and said do you think this is concerning? And he said call your doctor," Feenstra told the publication.

She further added, “unlike men who feel an elephant on their chest many times, a woman’s symptoms are very different. I had pain going down my left hand, I had a little swelling in my left foot, I had indigestion that I just explained away as acid reflux that I was experiencing as I got older. The biggest thing was a pain in my shoulder and I figured I had vacuumed and put my muscles out of whack somehow.”

This is not a first incident wherein Apple Watch helped save life. Recently, a 78-year-old man also credited Apple Watch fall detection feature for saving his life. Mike Yager from North Carolina revealed that he took a hard fall in his driveway and fell unconscious. His Apple Watch detected the fall and informed 911 for help.