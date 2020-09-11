Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

Apple’s September event is drawing close and unlike previous years, there are no new iPhones coming this year. Instead, Apple is coming up with a new Watch as well as a new iPad. While a new iPad Air is expected with slimmer bezels and more firepower, a new Watch is also coming with major upgrades. Apple is, however, willing to come up with two new watches if the leaks are to be believed. Also Read - Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features and hints at Apple One

Revealed by popular tipster Jon Prosser, there will two Watch models this year. There's going to be an affordable Apple Watch with watered-down features. Similar to the iPhone models, there's going to be an Apple Watch Pro with more features and a higher price tag. The Pro model could get a 44mm dial as well.

New Apple Watch features

In his tweet, Prosser says there could be two different models with different dials. The smallest size will come with a 40mm dial while the larger model will get a 44mm dial. There will be a regular GPS model and as well as a Cellular model. Moreover, both of them are supposed to come with the latest version of WatchOS.

Apple Watch “SE?” (more affordable Apple Watch.) Codename: N140S

GPS 40mm

Codename: N140B

Cellular 40mm Codename: N142S

GPS 42mm

Codename: N142B

Cellular 42mm – Series 4 design

– No always-on display

– No ECG

– M9 chip Coming at the September 15th “Time Flies” Event. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 11, 2020



As for the “regular” Apple Watch, it is going to be made of Apple’s existing parts bin. This watch will flaunt a Series 4 design, complete with its narrow bezels and a crown. There won’t be the Always-On Display for this economical variant. Additionally, the ECG feature will be absent from the standard model and Apple could retain it exclusively for the Pro model. Prosser says Apple will rely on an M9 chip for the cheaper variant.

While Apple is yet to confirm anything, a cheaper Apple Watch could make itself more accessible to the masses. Many of Apple’s rivals are coming up with affordable smartwatches running on Google’s WearOS platform. Apple is currently relying on its older Series 3 to cater to that segment. With a cheaper version of the Watch, Apple could draw in more customers without compromising on hardware.

In essence, it will be a similar strategy to the iPhone SE 2020. Earlier this year, Apple came up with a highly affordable smartphone with its latest chipset running the show. The iPhone SE 2020 is based on an iPhone 8 but inherits the newer A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11. Priced at close to Rs 40,000 (give or take the discounts), it is a cost-effective way to get into the Apple ecosystem. The cheaper Apple Watch could also do the same for its wearables category.