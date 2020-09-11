comscore Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 with Series 4 design and more
News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 with Series 4 design and more

News

Popular tipster Jon Prosser says Apple is planning to come with two Watch models at different prices. There’s going to be a cheaper Apple Watch with limited features.

  • Published: September 11, 2020 9:35 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 5

Apple’s September event is drawing close and unlike previous years, there are no new iPhones coming this year. Instead, Apple is coming up with a new Watch as well as a new iPad. While a new iPad Air is expected with slimmer bezels and more firepower, a new Watch is also coming with major upgrades. Apple is, however, willing to come up with two new watches if the leaks are to be believed. Also Read - Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features and hints at Apple One

Revealed by popular tipster Jon Prosser, there will two Watch models this year. There’s going to be an affordable Apple Watch with watered-down features. Similar to the iPhone models, there’s going to be an Apple Watch Pro with more features and a higher price tag. The Pro model could get a 44mm dial as well. Also Read - Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

New Apple Watch features

In his tweet, Prosser says there could be two different models with different dials. The smallest size will come with a 40mm dial while the larger model will get a 44mm dial. There will be a regular GPS model and as well as a Cellular model. Moreover, both of them are supposed to come with the latest version of WatchOS. Also Read - Epic Games to stop “Sign-in with Apple” logging from September 11


As for the “regular” Apple Watch, it is going to be made of Apple’s existing parts bin. This watch will flaunt a Series 4 design, complete with its narrow bezels and a crown. There won’t be the Always-On Display for this economical variant. Additionally, the ECG feature will be absent from the standard model and Apple could retain it exclusively for the Pro model. Prosser says Apple will rely on an M9 chip for the cheaper variant.

While Apple is yet to confirm anything, a cheaper Apple Watch could make itself more accessible to the masses. Many of Apple’s rivals are coming up with affordable smartwatches running on Google’s WearOS platform. Apple is currently relying on its older Series 3 to cater to that segment. With a cheaper version of the Watch, Apple could draw in more customers without compromising on hardware.

Apple likely to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021

Also Read

Apple likely to launch cheaper Watch version in 2021

In essence, it will be a similar strategy to the iPhone SE 2020. Earlier this year, Apple came up with a highly affordable smartphone with its latest chipset running the show. The iPhone SE 2020 is based on an iPhone 8 but inherits the newer A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11. Priced at close to Rs 40,000 (give or take the discounts), it is a cost-effective way to get into the Apple ecosystem. The cheaper Apple Watch could also do the same for its wearables category.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 11, 2020 9:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch
News
Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch
Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

News

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

News

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features

Entertainment

Apple Music v3.4 for Android brings new design, features
Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

News

Apple designs new FDA-approved Face Mask for its store employees

हिंदी समाचार

अगस्त में टेलिकॉम कंपनियों ने किया निराश, जुलाई के मुकाबले मिली कम डाटा स्पीड

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, Galaxy Fold से कम है कीमत

Jio Fiber यूजर्स को झटका, अनलिमिटेड प्लान में मिलेगी 1Mbps की स्पीड: रिपोर्ट

Vivo V20 SE स्मार्टफोन 24 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे खास स्पेक्स

Honor 30i ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ बजट रेंज में हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch
News
Realme 7 update rolling out with August security patch
Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15
Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison
Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students

News

Facebook launches 'Facebook Campus' for college students
Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

News

Realme 7i spotted on GeekBench with Snapdragon 662

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers