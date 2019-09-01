comscore Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 screen replacement program announced for aluminum models
News

Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 screen replacement program announced for aluminum models

News

Apple says a crack may form "under very rare circumstances" along the rounded edge of the screen on aluminum models of second and third generation Apple Watch models.

  • Published: September 1, 2019 12:00 PM IST
apple watch 3 menu

Apple Inc has launched a new screen replacement programme for aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3. According to Apple, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen on aluminum models of second and third generation Apple Watch models. The crack might develop on one side and continue around the screen, the company said on Friday. The new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

List of Apple Watch models eligible for replacement

Apple Watch variants eligible for screen replacement service, include 38mm and 42mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2. It also includes the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS, Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS+Cellular, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular models. Under this programme, accidental damage, including shattered screens, would not be covered. Apple has also announced that stainless steel as well as ceramic models that used a different display type won’t be eligible.

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

Also Read

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

How to get your Apple Watch models replaced

Customers with an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 exhibiting crack mentioned by the company are eligible. They will get Apple Watch screen replaced for free of charge directly from the company or via an Authorized Service Provider. In the US, all affected customers can contact Apple Support for a mail-in repair or can visit an Authorized Service Provider or Apple retail store. Apple notes that the devices included covers eligible models for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

Also Read

Leaked iPhone 11 case render hints at repositioned Apple logo

Apple expands reliable repairs program

The replacement of Apple Watch screen comes after the company announced expansion of reliable repairs program. As part of the announcement, even independent repair providers get access to genuine parts. This will lead to expansion in repair businesses and gives flexibility to out-of-warranty iPhone repair program.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 1, 2019 12:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
News
Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available

Deals

Kodak 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch XPRO 4K Smart TVs now available

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

Features

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

News

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

News

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details

Deals

Flipkart offers on smartwatches, fitness trackers and smart speakers: here are details
Xiaomi shipped more wearables than Apple in Q3, 2018: IDC

News

Xiaomi shipped more wearables than Apple in Q3, 2018: IDC
Apple Watch link with Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s ‘killing’ unlikely; here’s why

News

Apple Watch link with Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s ‘killing’ unlikely; here’s why
Apple Watch Series 4 to be available at Rs 40,900 starting price in India

News

Apple Watch Series 4 to be available at Rs 40,900 starting price in India

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y15 (2019) और Vivo Y17 स्मार्टफोन की कीमतें कंपनी ने 1 हजार रुपये कम की

Samsung सस्ते Galaxy Fold पर भी कर रही है काम, मौजूदा फोल्ड के मुकाबले आधी होगी कीमत

Tencent Games ने PUBG Mobile में चीटिंग करने वाले यूजर्स को 10 साल तक के किया बैन, देखें लिस्ट

Pokémon Masters भारत में Android और iOS डिवाइसों के लिए हुआ Live

Paytm यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, मिल रहा है 2,100 रुपये तक का कैशबैक


News

Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
News
Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced
Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option

News

Tata Sky Broadband now offers data rollover option
Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch

News

Nubia Red Magic 3S teaser confirms September 5 launch
Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build

News

Apple is working on a Tile-like accessory, reveals internal iOS 13 build
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account was hacked