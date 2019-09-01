Apple Watch Series 2, Series 3 screen replacement program announced

Apple Inc has launched a new screen replacement programme for aluminum models of the Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3. According to Apple, under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen on aluminum models of second and third generation Apple Watch models. The crack might develop on one side and continue around the screen, the company said on Friday. The new screen replacement programme covers a specific type of screen cracking in models sold between September 2016 and September 2019.

List of Apple Watch models eligible for replacement

Apple Watch variants eligible for screen replacement service, include 38mm and 42mm aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 2. It also includes the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS, Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS+Cellular, Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 with GPS and Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 GPS + Cellular models. Under this programme, accidental damage, including shattered screens, would not be covered. Apple has also announced that stainless steel as well as ceramic models that used a different display type won’t be eligible.

How to get your Apple Watch models replaced

Customers with an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 exhibiting crack mentioned by the company are eligible. They will get Apple Watch screen replaced for free of charge directly from the company or via an Authorized Service Provider. In the US, all affected customers can contact Apple Support for a mail-in repair or can visit an Authorized Service Provider or Apple retail store. Apple notes that the devices included covers eligible models for three years after the first retail sale of the unit.

Apple expands reliable repairs program

The replacement of Apple Watch screen comes after the company announced expansion of reliable repairs program. As part of the announcement, even independent repair providers get access to genuine parts. This will lead to expansion in repair businesses and gives flexibility to out-of-warranty iPhone repair program.

(Written with IANS inputs)