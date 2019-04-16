Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection feature contacts emergency services for help after 80-year-old falls

Apple Watch Series 4, the latest smartwatch from the technology giant comes with a number of unique features including ECG, a new design, WatchOS 5, and fall detection. ECG and fall detection on the Apple Watch are two new features that are not really available on any rival smartwatches. Talking about these features, ECG is only available in select countries, whereas fall detection is only enabled by default for users aged more than 65 years. However, both the ECG and fall detection features have been helpful in informing users about undetected medical conditions or coming to their aid in case of emergency.

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, an Apple Watch Series 4 contacted emergency services for help after the user of the smartwatch, an 80-year-old woman fell in her apartment. Apple Watch detected the fall and then called 112, the number for emergency services in Germany. The incident report went into detail stating that when a dispatcher in the emergency services center received the call, he heard the automated announcement from the Apple Watch revealing that the user had “fallen heavily”.

According to the report, the watch also sent the coordinates of the accident location which helped police to identify the address. With the help of the address, the ambulance was able to locate the door. However, the door was locked and the 80-year-old “could not open it”. This prompted the ambulance to contact the fire department to get through the door. The fire department was able to open the door with force while helping the ambulance crew to attend to the woman.

The Apple Watch also issued an alert to the son of the 80-year old as his phone number was registered as the emergency contact on the Watch. The report clarified that the woman was not injured by the fall and instead, “just shaken” by the accident. The son was able to take care of the woman after the medical staff was done checking her. It also noted that this was not the first time when the smartwatch was able to help users in an emergency situation including a man in October last year or a 67-year old man that fell in his bathroom and was found unconscious and bleeding.