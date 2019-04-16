comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection feature contacts emergency services for help after 80-year-old falls
News

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection feature contacts emergency services for help after 80-year-old falls

News

ECG and fall detection features in the Apple Watch Series 4 have been helpful in informing users about undetected medical conditions or coming to their aid in case of emergency.

  • Published: April 16, 2019 10:12 AM IST
Apple Watch Series 4 Images (15)

Apple Watch Series 4, the latest smartwatch from the technology giant comes with a number of unique features including ECG, a new design, WatchOS 5, and fall detection. ECG and fall detection on the Apple Watch are two new features that are not really available on any rival smartwatches. Talking about these features, ECG is only available in select countries, whereas fall detection is only enabled by default for users aged more than 65 years. However, both the ECG and fall detection features have been helpful in informing users about undetected medical conditions or coming to their aid in case of emergency.

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, an Apple Watch Series 4 contacted emergency services for help after the user of the smartwatch, an 80-year-old woman fell in her apartment. Apple Watch detected the fall and then called 112, the number for emergency services in Germany. The incident report went into detail stating that when a dispatcher in the emergency services center received the call, he heard the automated announcement from the Apple Watch revealing that the user had “fallen heavily”.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

According to the report, the watch also sent the coordinates of the accident location which helped police to identify the address. With the help of the address, the ambulance was able to locate the door. However, the door was locked and the 80-year-old “could not open it”. This prompted the ambulance to contact the fire department to get through the door. The fire department was able to open the door with force while helping the ambulance crew to attend to the woman.

Apple Watch ECG function saves a life immediately after launch

Also Read

Apple Watch ECG function saves a life immediately after launch

The Apple Watch also issued an alert to the son of the 80-year old as his phone number was registered as the emergency contact on the Watch. The report clarified that the woman was not injured by the fall and instead, “just shaken” by the accident. The son was able to take care of the woman after the medical staff was done checking her. It also noted that this was not the first time when the smartwatch was able to help users in an emergency situation including a man in October last year or a 67-year old man that fell in his bathroom and was found unconscious and bleeding.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 10:12 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman
News
Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman
Google teases new announcement on May 7

News

Google teases new announcement on May 7

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

News

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

Gaming

Iraq may be the next country to ban PUBG

OnePlus 7 launch details likely to be revealed on April 17; CEO Pete Lau teases

News

OnePlus 7 launch details likely to be revealed on April 17; CEO Pete Lau teases

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today

Google teases new announcement on May 7

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

News

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman
Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

News

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds
Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report

News

Global app revenue hit $19.5 billion in Q1 2019: Report
Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify

News

Amazon to debut ad-supported music streaming service to take on Spotify
WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked

News

WhatsApp on iPad sreenshots leaked

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 3 Flash Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे फ्लैश सेल पर आएगा Realme 3, ये हैं खूबियां

Realme 3 Pro में बना सकेंगे सुपर स्लो मोशन वीडियो, कंपनी ने टीज किए नए कैमरा फीचर्स

PUBG Mobile Ban: Nepal के बाद Iraq में भी बंद होगा PUBG Mobile Game!

21 मई को लंदन में होगी Honor 20 सीरीज लॉन्च, कंपनी ने भेजें मीडिया इनवाइट्स

OnePlus 7 से 17 अप्रैल को उठेगा पर्दा, कंपनी के CEO ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

News

Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions
News
Game of Thrones Season 8 gets over 5 million tweets and mixed reactions
Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman

News

Apple Watch Series 4 fall detection saves 80-year-old woman
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on sale at 12PM today
Google teases new announcement on May 7

News

Google teases new announcement on May 7
Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds

News

Microsoft developing Airpods-style wireless earbuds