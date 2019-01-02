comscore
Apple Watch Series 4 receives slight discount on Amazon: All you need to know

The 44mm smartwatch retails at a price of $429 (approximately Rs 29,843) in the US.

  • Published: January 2, 2019 12:54 PM IST
Image: Apple

Apple launched its latest Watch Series 4 smartwatches alongside the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR in September 2018. Apple’s 44mm smartwatch retails at a price of $429 (approximately Rs 29,843) in the US. The price of the wearable has been slashed. It has received a 3.5 percent discount on Amazon.

The discount is applicable to 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 4 with either the Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band or the Space Gray Aluminium Case with a Black Sport Band, according to PhoneArena. As of now, there is no information on how long the offer will last.

To recall, Apple’s Watch Series 4 comes in both 40mm and 44mm display sizes. The smartwatch houses an Apple S4 chipset with a 64-bit dual-core SoC and a new GPU. Apple asserted that the chipset offers two times faster performance than its predecessor. The new Digital Crown offers haptic feedback too.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Additionally, it’s the only wearable with ECG support. The Cupertino giant has stuffed in an electrical heart rate sensor aided by the optical heart rate sensors to record an ECG. The wearable runs watchOS 5 out-of-the-box. There are also the next-gen accelerometer and gyroscope that detects hard falls.

Apple has also improved the quality of the speaker, which is said to offer over 40 percent louder sound. Furthermore, the microphone has been relocated to the right corner of the wearable that should help reduce echo and offer better audio quality. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 4 comes in GPS-only and GPS+Cellular variants.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 12:54 PM IST

