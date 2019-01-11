Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

Apple Watch Series 4, the latest generation of the wearable device by Apple seems to have saved yet another life by detecting an undetected heart condition. This proves the utility of the presence of an accurate heart rate tracker that is based on EKG technology. According to the recent report, a resident of Nashua, New Hampshire was alerted of an undiagnosed heart condition by his new Apple Watch Series 4 wearable device. Once the wearable alerted the resident of the condition, he rushed to the ER to get the “actual” test done in the hospital.

According to the report, the results of the EKG test done in the hospital confirmed the diagnosis that was notified by the wearable. The doctors then sedated Barry Maden, the Apple Watch user and then “essentially stopped and restarted” his heart. The report by Phone Arena stated that the condition diagnosed by the Apple Watch is known as atrial fibrillation and on proper diagnosis, it is “a perfectly manageable condition”. For context, this condition is associated to increase in the risk of heart failure, stroke, and dementia.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Maden stated that he made the choice of buying the Apple Watch Series 4 as a “fun tech gift around Christmas”. He noted that it would have taken him “much longer” to find the health problem. This is not the only instance where Apple Watch has been able to diagnose health conditions and suggest the wearer go on for checkups. As previously reported, these checkups have often revealed problems that the user was not aware of.

In some instances, the watch has also detected problems that were likely to occur in the near future including that something is not right. One thing to note here is that EKG feature is only available to Apple Watch users in the United States. Even though it is likely that the company is set to roll out the feature in other regions but it has not revealed any timeline for the launch. Though once launched, it is likely that the wearable may save more lives.