comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report
News

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

News

According to the report, the results of the EKG test done in the hospital confirmed the diagnosis that was notified by the wearable.

  • Published: January 11, 2019 2:26 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4 Images (20)

Apple Watch Series 4, the latest generation of the wearable device by Apple seems to have saved yet another life by detecting an undetected heart condition. This proves the utility of the presence of an accurate heart rate tracker that is based on EKG technology. According to the recent report, a resident of Nashua, New Hampshire was alerted of an undiagnosed heart condition by his new Apple Watch Series 4 wearable device. Once the wearable alerted the resident of the condition, he rushed to the ER to get the “actual” test done in the hospital.

According to the report, the results of the EKG test done in the hospital confirmed the diagnosis that was notified by the wearable.  The doctors then sedated Barry Maden, the Apple Watch user and then “essentially stopped and restarted” his heart. The report by Phone Arena stated that the condition diagnosed by the Apple Watch is known as atrial fibrillation and on proper diagnosis, it is “a perfectly manageable condition”. For context, this condition is associated to increase in the risk of heart failure, stroke, and dementia.

Watch: Apple Watch Series 4 First Look

Maden stated that he made the choice of buying the Apple Watch Series 4 as a “fun tech gift around Christmas”. He noted that it would have taken him “much longer” to find the health problem. This is not the only instance where Apple Watch has been able to diagnose health conditions and suggest the wearer go on for checkups. As previously reported, these checkups have often revealed problems that the user was not aware of.

Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

Also Read

Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

In some instances, the watch has also detected problems that were likely to occur in the near future including that something is not right. One thing to note here is that EKG feature is only available to Apple Watch users in the United States. Even though it is likely that the company is set to roll out the feature in other regions but it has not revealed any timeline for the launch. Though once launched, it is likely that the wearable may save more lives.

  • Published Date: January 11, 2019 2:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 listed on India support page ahead of official launch
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel's lockscreen feature is coming to all Android phones this month
thumb-img
Gaming
Fitness trainer in Jammu loses mental balance after playing PUBG for 10 days

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

Vivo's "The Waterdrop" smartphone leaks

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

News

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report
Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

News

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position
Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake

News

Beware! This offer on Samsung, Apple and OnePlus could be fake
Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature

News

Apple Maps in India finally getting turn-by-turn navigation feature
Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod

News

Tim Cook says revenue from wearables is more than iPod

हिंदी समाचार

ग्लोबल PC मार्केट में दर्ज की गई 3.7% की गिरावट, लेनोवो टॉप पर

नोकिया 6.2 की स्पेसिफिकेशन हुई लीक, पंच-होल कैमरा के साथ आ सकता है स्मार्टफोन

सैमसंग ने Galaxy A9 और Galaxy A7 की कीमत 6 हजार रुपये तक घटाई, जानें नई कीमत

PUBG गेम खेलने से फिटनेस ट्रेनर का मानसिक संतुलना बिगड़ा, अस्पताल में भर्ती

कंफर्म: शाओमी जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगा रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो

News

Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon
News
Vivo Y91 to reportedly launch in India for Rs 10,990 soon
Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report

News

Apple Watch Series 4 saves yet another life by diagnosing a heart condition: Report
Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position

News

Lenovo leads Q4 2018 global shipments, Apple retains fourth position
Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset

News

Nokia 6.2 leak suggests punch hole camera design, Snapdragon 632 chipset
Vivo's "The Waterdrop" smartphone leaks

News

Vivo's "The Waterdrop" smartphone leaks