comscore Apple Watch Series 5 leak hints at 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions
News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple has yet to reveal any details about its 2019 product lineup. It is widely expected to launch its next-generation iPhones and Apple Watch Series 5 at an event next month.

  • Published: August 19, 2019 2:41 PM IST
Apple Watch Series 4 Images (19)

As is the norm, Apple is set to launch a host of new iPhones next month. As per reports, the company is also likely unveil its Apple Watch Series 5 at the same event. Now a new leak claims that the next-generation wearable will be available in ‘titanium’ and ‘ceramic’ variants.

Brazilian site iHelp.br points to graphics hidden in the beta code of watchOS 6. This beta code points to ceramic and titanium casings possibly for the Watch 5. Both new Watch models are likely to come in 40mm and 44mm size options. The website also found animations for the initial Apple Watch setup process. This new leak falls in line with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this year. Kuo revealed that Apple will be adding a new ceramic case design to its Apple Watch lineup.

Another recent leak claims that the Apple Watch Series 5 will boast OLED screens supplied by Japan Display (JD). The company will start with fulfilling 15-20 percent of Apple’s orders in 2019. Gradually it plans to increase the proportion of OLED display orders to reach 70-80 percent in 2021.

Other rumors indicate that Apple will move to MicroLED displays for Apple Watch Series 6 in the year 2020. So far all we have are a bunch of leaks as Apple has not revealed any information through official channels. So we will have to wait for the official launch of the wearable to confirm the details of the device.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 19, 2019 2:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
News
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

News

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

News

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions
Tim Cook tells Trump that US China trade war will benefit Samsung

News

Tim Cook tells Trump that US China trade war will benefit Samsung
Google Assistant beats Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri on smartphones

News

Google Assistant beats Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri on smartphones
Apple iPhone 11 will use the same OLED display as Galaxy S10: Report

News

Apple iPhone 11 will use the same OLED display as Galaxy S10: Report
Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

News

Apple sues Corellium for creating illegal software copies of iOS

हिंदी समाचार

iPhone यूजर्स की पहली पसंद बना tiktok, जुलाई में मिले सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड

Realme 3 Pro की कीमत ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स में 1 हजार रुपये हुई कम, अब इतने में खरीदें

Ikea ने मुंबई में ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर लेना शुरू किया

PUBG Mobile ने मचाई धूम, साल दर साल मुनाफे में 748% की बढ़ोतरी

Xiaomi को दो स्मार्टफोन के लिए मिला सर्टिफिकेशन, Redmi 8 series का हो सकते हैं हिस्सा

News

Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
News
Asianet Broadband offering 200Mbps plan at Rs 499 effectively
Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions

News

Apple Watch Series 5 to launch in 'titanium' and 'ceramic' versions
Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service

News

Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo join hands for a cross device file transfer service
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know

News

Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launch tomorrow: All you need to know
WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps

News

WhatsApp: Check out 3 newly added features on iOS and Android apps