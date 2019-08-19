As is the norm, Apple is set to launch a host of new iPhones next month. As per reports, the company is also likely unveil its Apple Watch Series 5 at the same event. Now a new leak claims that the next-generation wearable will be available in ‘titanium’ and ‘ceramic’ variants.

Brazilian site iHelp.br points to graphics hidden in the beta code of watchOS 6. This beta code points to ceramic and titanium casings possibly for the Watch 5. Both new Watch models are likely to come in 40mm and 44mm size options. The website also found animations for the initial Apple Watch setup process. This new leak falls in line with what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed earlier this year. Kuo revealed that Apple will be adding a new ceramic case design to its Apple Watch lineup.

Another recent leak claims that the Apple Watch Series 5 will boast OLED screens supplied by Japan Display (JD). The company will start with fulfilling 15-20 percent of Apple’s orders in 2019. Gradually it plans to increase the proportion of OLED display orders to reach 70-80 percent in 2021.

Other rumors indicate that Apple will move to MicroLED displays for Apple Watch Series 6 in the year 2020. So far all we have are a bunch of leaks as Apple has not revealed any information through official channels. So we will have to wait for the official launch of the wearable to confirm the details of the device.

With Inputs from IANS