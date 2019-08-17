Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed some new information about the next-generation Apple Watch Series 5 wearables. According to the latest note, it looks like Apple will source OLED display panels from Japan Display. In addition, the company is set to launch an upcoming generation of wearable devices in the second half of 2019. It revealed that Japan Display (JDI) will gradually increase the percentage of OLED panels it will ship to Apple. The note stated that JDI will start from 15-20 percent capacity in 2019 to 70-80 percent in the year 2021.

Apple Watch Series 5 details

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple will also increase its reliance on LG for OLED-equipped iPhone models. Kuo stated that the company will also depend on BEO as the additional supplier for the panels. The company is taking these steps to diversify its supply chain. This will ensure that it is not depending on select manufacturers for its products. Kuo also added that the company will launch Apple Watch Series 5 in the fall season. It is likely that Apple will release the next-generation smartwatch along with the 2019 iPhone lineup.

It won’t be surprising if the company launches Apple Watch along with the next iPhone. This is because all four generations of Apple Watch wearables have all launched along with the latest iPhone. This is not the first time that we have heard rumors about the upcoming generation of Apple Watch. As previously reported, Apple Watch Series 5 may sport a “new ceramic casing design”.

Other rumors also indicate that Apple will move to MicroLED displays for Apple Watch Series 6 in the year 2020. As with any other leak, Apple has not revealed any information through official channels. So we will have to wait for the official launch of the wearable to confirm the details of the device.