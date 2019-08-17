comscore Apple Watch Series 5 to hit the market in fall with OLED displays
  Apple Watch Series 5 with OLED display from Japan Display to launch in H2 2019: Kuo
Apple Watch Series 5 with OLED display from Japan Display to launch in H2 2019: Kuo

Kuo revealed that Japan Display (JDI) will gradually increase the percentage of OLED panels it will ship to Apple. It will start from 15-20 percent capacity in 2019 to scale to 70-80 percent by 2021.

Apple Watch Series 4 Images (9)

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed some new information about the next-generation Apple Watch Series 5 wearables. According to the latest note, it looks like Apple will source OLED display panels from Japan Display. In addition, the company is set to launch an upcoming generation of wearable devices in the second half of 2019. It revealed that Japan Display (JDI) will gradually increase the percentage of OLED panels it will ship to Apple. The note stated that JDI will start from 15-20 percent capacity in 2019 to 70-80 percent in the year 2021.

Apple Watch Series 5 details

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple will also increase its reliance on LG for OLED-equipped iPhone models. Kuo stated that the company will also depend on BEO as the additional supplier for the panels. The company is taking these steps to diversify its supply chain. This will ensure that it is not depending on select manufacturers for its products. Kuo also added that the company will launch Apple Watch Series 5 in the fall season. It is likely that Apple will release the next-generation smartwatch along with the 2019 iPhone lineup.

It won’t be surprising if the company launches Apple Watch along with the next iPhone. This is because all four generations of Apple Watch wearables have all launched along with the latest iPhone. This is not the first time that we have heard rumors about the upcoming generation of Apple Watch. As previously reported, Apple Watch Series 5 may sport a “new ceramic casing design”.

Apple wearables may overtake iPad and Mac in terms of revenue earned by 2020

Also Read

Apple wearables may overtake iPad and Mac in terms of revenue earned by 2020

Other rumors also indicate that Apple will move to MicroLED displays for Apple Watch Series 6 in the year 2020. As with any other leak, Apple has not revealed any information through official channels. So we will have to wait for the official launch of the wearable to confirm the details of the device.

Story Timeline

