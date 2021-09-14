Apple Watch Series 7 launched with a stylish curvy design: Price, top features, and more

Apple Watch Series 7 launch: Apple California Streaming event went live on Tuesday with the company’s executives taking to the stage to showcase the new Apple products for 2021. Also Read - Apple announces India price of iPhone 13 series, starts at a competitive price of Rs 69,900

The much-anticipated Apple Watch 7 series made its global appearance at the Apple September 2021 event. The revamped Watch series gets a slew on new watch faces, among other features. Here are all the details.

Apple Watch Series 7 global price

Apple Watch Series 7 has been launched at a price of $399. The new Apple Watch Series will be available starting this fall. The exact shipping date hasn't been revealed yet.

Apple Watch Series 7 features, specs

Apple Watch Series 7 gets a refreshing design that was long overdue since the inception of Apple Watch Series 4. The new Apple smart wearable comes with a curvy flat design with wider display. In addition to this, the new Watch Series now gets a faster S7 processor. Further, Apple has added multiple new watch faces to take advantage of the bigger display, including an updated Infograph Modular face.

As for fitness features, the next-gen Apple Watch series include- Time to Run’ feature and Audio Meditations which is added to the ‘Time to Walk’ feature on Fitness+. Other interesting features on the Apple Watch include iPhone’s Portrait Photos mode, which will allow it to display even better images. The tech giant has rebranded the Breathe app as Mindfulness, which now includes a Pause to Relax mode with calming animations and the addition of a Mindful Minutes summary.

Speaking of the watch faces, the new series bundle- Continuum face, Modular Watch, Modular Max watch face, a new Hermes watch face that features numbers changing hour by hour and Nike watch face with numbers that change based on one’s motion. The Watch Series 7 now also gets a better battery backup. The wearables run WatchOS 8, and are said to offer better health monitoring.