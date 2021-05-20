Apple is prepping up to launch its new smartwatch, which is most likely to be called the Apple Watch Series 7. What’s going to be interesting this year is that the next-gen Apple Watch is highly expected to flaunt a fresh new design for the much-needed change since 2018. Also Read - Apple’s Craig Federighi admits the level of Mac malware is not acceptable, iOS fairs better

Popular leakster Jon Prosser (in collaboration with concept artist Ian Zelbo) has showcased what could be the possible Watch Series 7 design. Here’s a look at how the upcoming Apple smartwatch could be like. Also Read - Google Phone gets caller ID announcement feature, similar to iOS

Apple Watch Series 7 first leaked renders appear

Prosser’s latest YouTube video throws light on the possible 2021 Apple Watch redesign. The renders hint at flat edges (much like the ones seen on the iPhone 12) as opposed to the curved ones that are seen on the current Apple Watch Series 6. Also Read - 2021 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air with M2 chip launch timeline tipped

The images hint at the same square-shaped dial we have been seeing on an Apple Watch for a while now.

Although the leaked renders don’t specifically say Watch Series 7, there are high chances of it being this year’s Apple Watch, considering Ming-Chi Kuo predicted a major Apple Watch redesign in 2021.

Apart from this, Prosser also hints at new pastel green and light blue colour options in addition to the classic black and silver ones.

Apple Watch Series 7 expected features, specs

Sadly, the video doesn’t reveal any of the Watch Series 7’s features and specs. Although, a previous leak suggested that the upcoming Apple Watch might come with advanced health tracking features such as the ability to measure the blood glucose level, blood pressure, and even the ability to measure the alcohol levels.

There isn’t any confirmed word on this. But if the new features make it to the 2021 Apple Watch, it will be quite a breakthrough for a smartwatch.

Besides this, the Apple Watch Series 7 could come with more sports modes, improved ECG and SpO2 monitors, improved battery life, and more.

Since Apple hasn’t given out any official information on this, we need to wait for some to pop up for a better idea. Hence, stay tuned for more details.