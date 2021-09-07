One of the most popular tech giant Apple is likely to announce its next generation iPhones this month. Some rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone 13 series will go official on September 14 and the shipping could begin a week later. Past rumours also suggested that the Cupertino based tech giant will announce Apple Watch Series 7 at the iPhone launch event. But a new report tells a different story. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 60,000 in September 2021: Apple, Samsung, OnePlus

A report coming from Bloomberg suggests that Apple could delay the launch of Watch Series 7 and the reason is likely to be production issues. The report suggests that the reason behind the production delay is probably the new and larger display.

Since the report suggests production delays it is safe to assume that the tech giant could delay the launch of the upcoming Watch Series 7. It could also be possible that Apple will announce its next generation Watch and delay the shipments. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the Apple Watch Series 7 could launch alongside the iPhone 13 series and will be made available in limited quantities until the production issue is fixed.

iPhone 13 launch date

Gurman suggests that Apple will send out the first round of invitations for the upcoming event this week, which should reveal the launch date. As per rumours and leaks, the iPhone 13 series could go official next week, September 14 to be specific. However, we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

Under the upcoming iPhone series, the Cupertino based tech giant is likely to announce four models. These models include the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Ahead of the official release, a lot have been revealed about the iPhone 13 series. Leaks and rumour suggest that the iPhone 13 series will look similar to iPhone 12 series with a much smaller notch. With the upcoming iPhones, Apple is tipped to resolve of the biggest issues that users have been facing over the last several years. Some reports suggest that the iPhone 13 will offer much better battery life when compared to the previous generation.