Apple Watch to introduce body temperature monitor and more
Apple Watch to bring body temperature monitor in 2022, Watch Series 7 leaked too

Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to launch this year alongside the highly-rumoured iPhone 13 series.

Apple is highly rumoured to launch the next-gen Watch Series 7 this year. The upcoming Apple smartwatch has been leaked a number of times, giving us an idea as to how it will be like. The latest leak talks about features we can expect in both the 2021 and the 2022 Apple Watch. Here’s a look at them. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 to get iPhone 12-like flat edges and more, suggest leaked renders

Future Apple Watch leak pops up

A Bloomberg report has surfaced, which highlights some of the Apple Watch Series 7, Watch Series 8 key features we can expect. We will start with the latter first.

It is revealed that the smartwatch could come with a variety of health features that will be a first for a smartwatch. This could include a body temperature monitor that will help people measure their body temperature in case they feel feverish.

This will be in addition to the ability to measure blood pressure, alcohol level, and blood sugar level, which was rumoured previously.

Sadly, these features won’t be included in this year’s Apple smartwatch. This doesn’t mean that there won’t be new features this year.

Apple Watch Series 7 leaked too

The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with thinner bezels and a new lamination technique that will leave a little space between the glass and the touch screen. It is also expected to get improved ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity.

This is not the first time the Apple Watch Series 7 has been leaked. Previously, we have glimpses of how the smartwatch will look like. Going by the leak, the 2021 watch is likely to look different from the previous Apple smartwatches.

It is expected to feature flat edges, much like the iPhone 12 as opposed to the curved edges we have seen up until now. The dial is expected to be square, though.

As for other details, the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to come with improved health features, battery life, and more. Although, we don’t have anything concrete as of now.

  Published Date: June 15, 2021 11:55 AM IST

