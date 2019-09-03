comscore Apple Watch sleep tracking feature to debut with charging reminder
  Apple Watch sleep tracking feature to debut with charging reminder and sleep quality indicator
Apple Watch sleep tracking feature to debut with charging reminder and sleep quality indicator

Apple is expected to introduce sleep tracking feature for Apple Watch at its September 10 event. If a user has two Apple Watch then Apple will let them pick one as their designated bedtime watch.

  Published: September 3, 2019 9:57 AM IST
Apple Watch is the most popular wearable in the world. While it has a number of features, one missing element is sleep tracking. While it has been rumored for sometime since Apple acquired Beddit, the release of this feature now seems imminent. The iPhone maker is reportedly working on sleep tracking that won’t require any special hardware. It might be officially announced at the iPhone event next week where Apple might introduce next-generation Apple Watch.

The new feature, according to 9to5Mac, is codenamed “Burrito” internally. However, it could be called “Time in Bed tracking” when it becomes official. It will allow users to wear the device to bed. If the user has more than one Apple Watch, they will be able to pick one as their designated bedtime watch. Apple, however, won’t be the first technology company to enable sleep tracking. Its competitors including Fitbit, Samsung, Xiaomi, Amazfit, Huawei and others offer sleep tracking on their wearables.

Apple September Event Preview: iPhone 11 Pro with triple camera, Apple Watch Series 5, AirPods 3, iPad Update and more

Like other wearables, Apple Watch will be able to track the quality of a user’s sleep using multiple sensors and inputs. It will also track a person’s movement, heart rate and noises. The data about the user’s quality of sleep will be available via the Health app. Apple is also said to be planning a new Sleep app for the Apple Watch. One of the issues with Apple’s wearable is that most users charge it overnight. This makes it less suitable as a device for tracking sleep.

Apple has reportedly planned a fix with a feature that will remind users to charge their Watch beforehand. If a user wears the Watch during bedtime, they wake up and start their day before their alarm goes off then it will automatically turn off the alarm. The alarm will also play only on Apple Watch and iPhone will only act as a backup. Apple will also give option for silent alarm where the wearable will only vibrate. With bedtime tracking, Apple will automatically enable Do Not Disturb mode and there will be a new complication for sleep tracking.

Apple Watch Series 5 real-world photo leaks weeks before launch

Apple is expected to launch next generation wearables with titanium and ceramic options at its September 10 event. It is, however, unclear whether the new sleep tracking feature will require a new model of the Apple Watch. Since the feature does not need additional hardware, it might become available on older hardware as well. The key thing to watch would be whether Apple also supports tracking REM sleep.

  Published Date: September 3, 2019 9:57 AM IST

