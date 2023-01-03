comscore Apple Watch Ultra 2 may use micro-LED display, low-cost AirPods may launch in 2024
  Apple Watch Ultra 2 May Use Micro Led Display Low Cost Airpods May Launch In 2024
Apple Watch Ultra 2 may use micro-LED display, low-cost AirPods may launch in 2024

Apple may be planning to launch its next Watch Ultra with a micro-LED display and a cheaper version of the AirPods in 2024.

While rumours are rife that Apple will make significant upgrades to the 2023 iPhone, a new leak has emerged and it predicts the future of Apple Watch Ultra and a new version of AirPods. Tech analyst Jeff Pu has predicted that in 2024, Apple may have two significant products lined up. There could be an Apple Watch Ultra model with a major display change and a new pair of AirPods that will be cheaper than ever. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra to become a diving computer with Oceanic+ app: Check details

Pu in his research note for Hong Kong investment firm Haitong International Securities, obtained by Macrumors, said Apple’s high-end watch called the Apple Watch Ultra will switch to micro-LED display technology instead of OLED that is used on the first-generation. This model could be the second generation Apple Watch Ultra with a 2.1-inch screen with support for increased brightness, as compared to the existing one that has a 1.92-inch OLED screen. Also Read - Apple acknowledges Watch Series 8, Ultra's microphone issues

Apart from the new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple could also be planning to launch a new version of the AirPods in 2024. Pu said that the new AirPods model will be called AirPods Lite, representing a cheaper version of the existing Apple wireless earbuds. The AirPods Lite will be aimed at masses and will compete with the cheaper options from rival brands on the market. The existing lineup of AirPods includes the base model that costs $129 in the US. The AirPods Lite, hence, may cost somewhere around $100, if not less. Also Read - Apple Watch Ultra: You will have to pay roughly Rs 43,000 if you break it

According to the report, Pu has a mixed track record when it comes to predictions for future Apple products. Since there have been no rumours about the Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Lite before this, it is better to take this piece of information with a grain of salt. Moreover, 2024 is about two years away from now, which makes it ever so uncertain to rely on a rumour at this point in time.

  Published Date: January 3, 2023 4:09 PM IST
