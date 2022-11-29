Apple Watch Ultra to become a diving computer with Oceanic+ app: Details here

Apple has launched the new Oceanic+ app to its Watch Ultra, which allows scuba divers to take the watch to previously unreachable depths, including up to 130 feet. In a blogpost on Monday, Apple said the new app turns the watch into a powerful and easy-to-use dive computer. The basic plan of Oceanic+ is free which provides basic functions, including depth and time and logging recent dives. To access more advanced features, the plan costs Rs 969 per month and annually for Rs 7,700. Family Sharing is also available for Rs 11,900 yearly, which gives access to up to five people. Also Read - Twitter may exceed 1 billion users in 12-18 months, says Elon Musk

The Oceanic+ app on Apple Watch Ultra and the companion app for iPhone provide all of the key features of an advanced dive computer, robust dive planning, and a comprehensive post-dive experience.

Apple collaborated with Huish Outdoors to design the app. "At Huish Outdoors, our purpose is fuelling the human spirit for adventure," says Mike Huish, the company's CEO. "Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We're creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody."

“One of our first goals was to keep it intuitive,” says Huish. “People who know how to use an Apple Watch already know how to use this dive computer, because it’s telling them things in a simple format they can understand. The navigation menus are simple — scrolling with the Digital Crown and using the Action button, you can navigate and use all the functionality of the dive computer while diving.”

In India, the new Apple Watch Ultra has been priced at Rs 89,990. The new Apple Watch Ultra introduces a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal. Apple claims it comes with the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet. It also gets a new customisable action button which offers instant access to specific function. Apple claims the Watch Ultra has the best battery life of any Apple Watch, reaching up to 36 hours during normal use. Additionally, a new low-power setting, ideal for multi-day experiences, can extend battery life to reach up to 60 hours.