Apple 6.7-inch iPhone will feature sensor-shift IS in 2020

Apple is rumored to be planning four iPhone models as part of the launch lineup this September. The high-end model is said to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display made by Samsung. As flagship device in the lineup, it is also tipped to come with better optics on the back. The reports in the past have claimed larger sensors for better image quality. Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new report that details new camera features coming to the 2020 iPhone.

According to Kuo, Apple is planning to sensor-shift image stabilization for the 6.7-inch iPhone. MacRumors, which obtained the research note, explains that the technology will expand to two to three new iPhone models in 2021. In other words, the feature will only be available on the larger iPhone model this year. This approach might be similar to the iPhone X launch in 2017 where it had exclusive access to OLED panels. It is still not clear how sensor-shift image stabilization will work on this new iPhone.

However, the technology is being dubbed to bring image stabilization to the ultra wide-angle camera on future iPhones. Smartphones makers offer optical image stabilization primarily on the wide and telephoto lens. With image stabilization on ultra wide-angle lenses, Apple might set a new standard for mobile imaging experience. As the name itself implies, we are looking at a stabilization technique that applies to the sensor itself. As a result, it will become independent of the lens being used.

Digitimes had previously reported that sensor-shift image stabilization is coming to the 6.7-inch iPhone this year. The Taiwanese industry publication said it will also be available on 6.1-inch models. However, Kuo believes the feature will be restricted to the larger 6.7-inch model. The rumored 6.7-inch model might use the same panel as the Galaxy S20+. It is expected to be slightly taller than the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone maker is not expected to offer a periscope lens on its devices until 2022.