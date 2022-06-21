CAPTCHAs are annoying and they are even more annoying when they fail to succeed and show errors all the time. Although they exist to prevent fraudulent attacks, who likes to tap on images of traffic lights, vehicles, and crosswalks just to prove that you aren’t a bot? Also Read - Apple AirTag 2nd generation could be in works: Here's what to expect

Well, if you are an iOS user, you are in luck. As Apple has reportedly added a new tech in the iOS 16 that lets you bypass CAPTCHAs with ease on iPhones. So no more random CAPTCHAs probing you to prove that you are a human. Also Read - Here's why Apple iOS 16 feature of editing sent messages could become a huge problem

iOS 16 adds Automatic Verification feature to iPhones

Apple has added a new feature in its latest software update for iPhones, the iOS 16. The feature is present in the Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security. The feature is called ‘Automatic Verification,’ and as it describes, it lets you “Bypass CAPTCHAs in apps and on the web by allowing iCloud to automatically and privately verify your device and account.” Also Read - Apple MacBook and iPad Pro models with OLED displays in works, will launch in 2024

With this feature enabled, your iPhone will automatically verify CAPTCHAs for you on websites as well as on apps. What it means is, that you won’t see a CAPTCHA at all, rather it will be verified in the background and you will get an interrupted experience.

Apple is using the ‘Private Access Tokens’ to let you bypass CAPTCHAs. These tokens act as a privacy pass. Using this protocol, servers request tokens using the new HTTPS authentication method called Private Tokens. These tokens then use RSA Blind Signature to sign and verify CAPTCHAs cryptographically.

Apple has confirmed that with this feature, the servers don’t discover client identities or client behavior over time. So yet again, Apple is focusing on privacy with the new iOS 16.

Apple is working with several companies to support Private Access Tokens, so it will work on all apps and websites in the future. As of now, Cloudflare and Fastly are the two networks Apple is working with. Those with iOS 16 installed on their iPhones can try out this feature.