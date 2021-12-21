Apple will no longer let you roll back to iOS 15.1.1 from iOS 15.2

Apple rolled out the iOS 15.2 update to iPhones earlier this week. Now, almost a week later, Apple is stopping users from downgrading to older versions of iOS which includes iOS 15.1.1 and iOS 15.2. This means that iPhone users who have downloaded iOS 15.2 on their iPhones will no longer be able to go back to using iOS 15.1.1 or iOS 15.1. Also Read - Weirdest products launched by big tech companies in 2021

Reverting to an older iOS version is often used by people who jailbreak their iPhones. It is also used by people who experience significant issues on upgrading to the latest version of an operating system. This means that if you are experiencing significant issues on upgrading to iOS 15.2, you will have to wait for the company to roll out iOS 15.3 to be able to fix those issues.

Notably, this development comes less than a month after Apple stopped iPhone users from downgrading to iOS 15.1 after releasing iOS 15.1.1. The update fixed a bug that was leading to phone calls being dropped unexpectedly on iPhone 13.

About iOS 15.2 update

As far as the iOS 15.2 update is concerned, it brought a host of new features onto the supported iPhones. The update brought Apple Music Voice Plan to the iPhones giving users access to a new subscription tier which enables them to access Apple Music using Siri. In addition to this, the iOS 15.2 update also brings an App Privacy Report to the Settings app, which enables iPhone users to see how often apps have accessed their location, photos, camera, microphone, contacts and more during the last seven days.

The update also brought a Digital Legacy feature to Apple ID, enabling Apple device users to designate people as their Legacy Contacts so that they can access their iCloud accounts and personal information in the event of death. For parents, the iOS 15.2 update brings communication safety settings, which enables parents to enable warnings for children when they receive or send photos that contain nudity. The company also added expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online.