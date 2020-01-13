comscore Apple will replace faulty iPhone XS, Max, XR smart battery cases for free
Apple will replace faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR smart battery cases for free

The Cupertino giant claims that the smart battery cases might give charging issues to users, which is why Apple is offering a free replacement to affected users.

  Published: January 13, 2020 10:02 AM IST
Apple is offering replacement of faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR smart battery cases for free if you are also facing the problem. The company has launched a free replacement program for all the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR owners. Apple says that some faulty smart battery cases were sold in the year 2019 for the mentioned phones.

The Cupertino giant claimed that the cases might give charging issues to users, which is why Apple is offering a free replacement to affected users. If you are facing any issue, then you can head to any authorized service provider to get it replaced for free.

“Apple has determined that some Smart Battery Cases made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues. An affected Smart Battery Case may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors,” Apple said. Apple says one of the issues could be that the battery case will not charge intermittently when plugged into power. “Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently,” the company said.

In any of these cases, Apple says that it will replace the case for free.” Affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019,” the brand said. Apple further asserted that the affected ones don’t pose any safety threats, but they might not just function properly.

On its support page, Apple has also mentioned that this free replacement program includes only affected smart battery cases for “2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.” Apart from this, Apple has stated that the program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case. The website also mentioned that the replacement or repair “will be limited to the original country or region of purchase.”

Features Apple iPhone XS Apple iPhone XR
Price 89900 49900
Chipset A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
OS Apple iOS 12 iOS 12
Display OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels LCD-6.1-inch
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB onboard storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP 12MP
Front Camera 7MP 7MP
  • Published Date: January 13, 2020 10:02 AM IST

