Apple is offering replacement of faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR smart battery cases for free if you are also facing the problem. The company has launched a free replacement program for all the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR owners. Apple says that some faulty smart battery cases were sold in the year 2019 for the mentioned phones.

The Cupertino giant claimed that the cases might give charging issues to users, which is why Apple is offering a free replacement to affected users. If you are facing any issue, then you can head to any authorized service provider to get it replaced for free.

“Apple has determined that some Smart Battery Cases made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues. An affected Smart Battery Case may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors,” Apple said. Apple says one of the issues could be that the battery case will not charge intermittently when plugged into power. “Battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges it intermittently,” the company said.

In any of these cases, Apple says that it will replace the case for free.” Affected units were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019,” the brand said. Apple further asserted that the affected ones don’t pose any safety threats, but they might not just function properly.

On its support page, Apple has also mentioned that this free replacement program includes only affected smart battery cases for “2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.” Apart from this, Apple has stated that the program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case. The website also mentioned that the replacement or repair “will be limited to the original country or region of purchase.”

