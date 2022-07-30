Whether you have noticed it or not, Apple has been showing you ads in the App Store. However, the ads have been limited to the search tab and search results so far, but now, it appears to change as Apple is said to show more ads in other sections of the App Store. Also Read - iOS 16 hacks: How to edit or unsend messages in iMessage

You will now see more ads in the App Store on iPhone

According to several sources, Apple will start showing more ads in the App Store. Reportedly, two new ad placements have been decided and these will appear in the Today tab and individual pages on App Store. Just like the ones in the search bar and search results, these advertisements will appear distinctly.

An ad will be highlighted in a light blue shade and have "Ad" written on it. While in the Today tab you will see ads directly, in the individual pages, you will see ads under the "You Might Also Like" section.

What’s great is that you won’t see any ad that the ad buyer wants to show, rather the ads will be user-relevant and from the App Store-approved pages. So less spam and more quality ads, hopefully.

“Apple Search Ads provides opportunities for developers of all sizes to grow their business,” stated Apple to MacRumors, 9to5Mac, and AppleInsider.

“Like our other advertising offerings, these new ad placements are built upon the same foundation — they will only contain content from apps’ approved App Store pages, and will adhere to the same rigorous privacy standards.”

Apple is yet to start showing these additional adverts in App Store. The company plans to start testing the new ads soon. We can expect them to arrive in the coming weeks.

To recall, Apple started showing ads in the App Store starting in 2016. With the new ad placements, it appears that Apple plans to squeeze out more cash in the name of personalized recommendations.