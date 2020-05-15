Apple working on a 10.8-inch iPad and new iPad mini models

Apple could launch new iPad models in the coming year but its AR glasses might be delayed further. According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is preparing an “affordable” 10.8-inch iPad. This affordable model could debut during the second half of this year. This could mean that the device might arrive alongside the iPhone 12 series or in October. This new iPad is said to be joined by a mini-sized iPad. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale on May 20 on Flipkart with offer price Rs 38,900: Check details

This particular tablet might have a screen size between 8.5 and 9-inches and launch during the first half of next year. CNBC reports citing Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple has several products in its pipeline for launch in the short-term. Earlier, it was reported that Apple’s supply chain is affected by COVID-19 lockdown, leading to delay in launch of new products. However, Apple’s rumored augmented reality glasses might have been delayed further. Also Read - Apple may soon move 20% of iPhone production from China to India: Report

Apple iPad lineup is set for updates this year

“We predict that Apple will launch the new 10.8 inch iPad and 8.5–9 inch iPad mini models in 2H20 and 1H21, respectively,” Kuo said in his investor note. Also Read - Apple HomePod smart speaker finally goes on sale in India for Rs 19,900

Kuo also notes that these new iPad models will follow the strategy of iPhone SE. In other words, they will use older designs but offer faster chips at an affordable price point. Apple launched iPhone SE 2020 last month at a starting price of $399 with the same chip as iPhone 11. The entry-level iPad with a 10-2-inch is available starting at $329. Kuo says the cheaper iPad models account for between 60 percent and 70 percent of iPad shipments.

With a larger screen, affordable price and latest chipset, the new iPad could become an immediate hit among consumers. Kuo also believes that Apple’s glasses are years away from being released to consumers. He was one of the first to report that Apple is working on VR and AR as a new product category. With Apple having acquired California-based NextVR, the chances of the company launching a VR or AR headset seems more likely. However, it won’t happen soon since Apple is using a “pricey laminated lens to display digital content overlaid on top of the real world”.

“The lamination cost of Apple Glasses will be high because the lens requires multi-layer laminations to create innovative MR/AR user experience,” Kuo wrote.