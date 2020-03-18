comscore Apple working on 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus | BGR India
  Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code
Apple working on a 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone 9 Plus with A13 chipset; reveals iOS 14 code

The 5.5-inch iPhone 9 Plus is expected to launch alongside the rumored 4.7-inch iPhone 9. These entry-level iPhone models are reportedly made for markets like India.

  • Updated: March 18, 2020 8:47 AM IST
apple iphone 9 other view

Photo: Onleaks

Apple was expected to launch a new entry-level iPhone at the end of this month. While the iPhone maker never sent an official invite, a report claimed that Apple had to postpone the event due to the Coronavirus outbreak. At the event, Apple was expected to use the iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE) as a new entry-level device. Now, a new report claims that iPhone 9 was not the only smartphone planned for that event. A new leak claims that the 4.7-inch iPhone 9 was likely to be joined by a larger 5.5-inch iPhone 9 Plus as well.

The details about the as yet unannounced 5.5-inch entry-level iPhone were spotted in the leaked iOS 14 code. According to 9to5Mac, this device is expected to reuse the design of iPhone 8 Plus. The rumored 4.7-inch iPhone 9 is expected to come with a 4.7-inch LCD display and design similar to iPhone 8. It might drop the glass back for an all metal enclosure to cut cost. These new iPhones are tipped to feature a Touch ID at the front for biometric authentication and A13 chipset.

To recall, the iPhone SE was launched in March 2016 as the spiritual successor to iPhone 5S. The iPhone 9 series might arrive as the spiritual successor to the iPhone 7 lineup. The current iPhone 11 lineup starts at $649 in the US and the iPhone 9 might start at $399. While it will be an entry-level device, Apple is not expected to compromise on features. These devices are tipped to get support for Apple Pay’s Express Transit feature. It allows users to pay for transit by holding their iPhone near a transit terminal.

Apple iPhone 9 isn't coming anytime soon despite March launch; Here's why

Also Read

Apple iPhone 9 isn't coming anytime soon despite March launch; Here's why

The leaked iOS 14 code also shows that these iPhone models will be able to scan NFC tags without the need to open an app. This feature was introduced with the release of iPhone XS, iPhone XR models in 2018. Apple iPhone 11 series also supports the feature. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that iPhone 9 will be available with either 64GB or 128GB storage and option for grey, silver or red colors. The iPhone 9 Plus might be $100 more than the standard model.

  • Published Date: March 18, 2020 8:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 18, 2020 8:47 AM IST

