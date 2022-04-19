comscore Apple reportedly working on a HomePod with a FaceTime camera, running tvOS
Apple working on a HomePod with a FaceTime camera, running tvOS: Report

A new ‌Apple HomePod‌ is coming that will likely be "at the center of Apple's approach" to the home.

Apple reportedly working on a HomePod with a FaceTime camera, running tvOS

Apple is reportedly working on a new HomePod product that combines a speaker, Apple TV functions, and a FaceTime camera. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter said that a new ‌HomePod‌ is coming that will likely be “at the center of Apple‘s approach” to the home. Also Read - Apple to discontinue iPhone 11, reduce iPhone 12 price in 2022

As per report, Gurman back in 2021 suggested that Apple was working on a combined ‌Apple TV‌ with ‌HomePod‌ speaker that has a camera for video calls through a connected television set. Also Read - Apple iPhone, MacBook shipments might get delayed as key areas go into lockdown due to COVID surge

“I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV and FaceTime camera. I don’t think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development, but perhaps a new HomePod mini is coming. In any case, the combination product will probably be at the center of Apple’s approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home,” Gurman noted. Also Read - Apple Days sale is now live: Best deals on iPhone 13 Pro, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Air and more

Apple HomePod Specifications

It was rumored last year as well that Apple was working on an accumulated device that would act as a speaker and also carry out standard Apple TV functions. Some of these functions include gaming, watching videos, music, and much more.

In addition, the upcoming device is also expected to feature a camera that would allow FaceTime calls

Earlier, Apple unveiled 3.3-inches tall HomePod mini in three new colours — yellow, orange, and blue — starting in November for just Rs 9,900. HomePod mini offers a great music-listening experience, the intelligence of Siri, and smart home capabilities, with privacy and security built in.

“HomePod mini sounds incredible, and with access to more than 90 million songs in the global Apple Music catalog and deep integration with your Apple devices, it’s the must-have smart speaker for iPhone users,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

The company also announced Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier for Apple Music designed around the power of Siri, for just Rs 49 per month.

“With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 19, 2022 10:45 AM IST

